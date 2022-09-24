Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
how to bet on college football in canada canada sports betting
Commercial

How To Bet On College Football In Canada | Canada Sports Betting

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

If you’re in Canada, you may be looking to place some wagers on the upcoming week 4 of the college football season. We take a look at how to do that along with the best Canada sports betting sites.

How To Bet On College Football In Canada

Stake offers bettors free bets to use on college football. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to Stake.
  2. Deposit to your Stake account with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your bonus almost instantaneously
  4. You can now start to bet on college football in Canada

Best Canada College Football Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
200% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,000
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$750 Betting Bonus + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$400 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$500 Sport Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + Free Live Streams
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
50% Sports Betting Bonus Up To $1,000
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now
100% Sports Betting Offer Up To $1,000
Accepts all players from Canada. 18+. T+C apply.
Claim Now

College Football Betting In Canada

College football is popular in Canada considering its proximity to the USA. That results in a high volume of bets on college football coming from Canada. If you’re looking for a guide of how to bet on college football in Canada, we have you covered with this guide that also looks at how to claim your free bets and bonuses to use on the upcoming college football weekend.

Our Pick Of The Best Canada College Football Sports Betting Sites

BOVADA – Up To $750 In College Football Free Bets In Canada

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the college football weekend. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Week 4 of the college football season. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some college football action.

Bovada College Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 college football Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NCAAF Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Canada College Football Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the college football weekend. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the college football weekend.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Canada College Football Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Free Bet

BETONLINE – $1000 In Canada College Football Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic college football betting bonus available for Week 3. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Free Bet

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

How To Bet On Texas vs Texas Tech In Texas | Texas College Football Sports Betting
nikhilkalro
Norfolk Tides

Norfolk Tides even series at Durham with 6-3 win
Staff/Wire

The Norfolk Tides (73-72) defeated the Durham Bulls (81-64), 6-3, Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win ties the series up at 2-2 and Norfolk has won 19 of their last 26 games.

uva football

Late field goal pushes Syracuse past sloppy, again, UVA, for 22-20 Orange win
Chris Graham

Pick the play – one of the two missed field goals in the first half, the inadvertent facemask that sustained a late Syracuse drive, any of Brennan Armstrong’s missed reads or missed throws. One of them goes the right way, and Syracuse isn’t 4-0 now.

court law

Highland Springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire
court law

Former Newport News police officer pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire
police-fire-ems

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Staff/Wire
voices of alzheimers

Alzheimer’s advocates launch new non-profit to give patients and caregivers a voice
Crystal Graham