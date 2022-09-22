Menu
how to bet on cleveland browns in ohio
Commercial

How to Bet On The Cleveland Browns In Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Joe Lyons
Last updated:

 

The NFL is back for week 3 and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Cleveland Browns ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown vs Pittsburgh Steelers.

How To Bet On The Cleveland Browns In Ohio

 

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Cleveland Browns, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Cleveland Browns
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account.
  3. Get your Ohio sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best Ohio sports betting site.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Cleveland Browns 2022

 

Sites
Highlights
Register
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $250
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
150% 1st Deposit Bonus up to $300
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
125% Deposit Bonus up to $3,125
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $500
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

How To Watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

 

  • 🏈  NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, 22nd September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 8:15 p.m ET
  • 🏟 Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Cleveland Browns -210 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +180 BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds For 2022

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +450
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
Green Bay Packers +1400
Cleveland Browns +6600

Cleveland Browns AFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Bills +250
Chiefs +375
Chargers +800
Ravens +950
Broncos +1200
Browns +3300

 

The Best Betting Sites In Ohio For Cleveland Browns Betting

 

  • Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
  • EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
  • BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
  • BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets
  • MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

 

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

 

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click Here To Get $750 Bonus Cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

 

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

 

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

 

Claim Everygame Offer

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

 

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more.

 

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash!

 

Cleveland Browns Free Bet at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Cleveland Browns

 

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet this weekend if you fancy yourself as a punter going into the third week of NFL action.

 

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports including basketball across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below!

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Cleveland Browns

 

MyBookie have one of the best sportsbooks ready for the football action this weekend.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the link below!

 

Cleveland Browns Free Bet at MyBookie

Joe Lyons

Sports writer at Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.

