How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin In California | California Sports Betting Sites
It looks like we’re at the end of a contest for the ages – Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III is officially here. While the fight is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, you can get in on the action even if you’re spending this weekend at home in California. Here’s all you need to know about how to bet on Alavarez vs Golovkin in California.
How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III In California
For starters, follow these simple steps to sign-up on BetOnline and win free boxing bets on this fight.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Register an account and make an initial deposit
- Get your instant deposit match bonus of 50% up to $1000, i.e. a $2000 bet gets you $1000 in free bets
Best California Sports Betting Sites For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III Bets
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Alvarez vs Golovkin III Odds
Canelo Alvarez has already begun talking a confident game ahead of the fight, saying his objective is to end this trilogy by knocking Golovkin out. You’ll remember from Alvarez vs Golovkin I in 2017 that Alvarez’s corner wasn’t too pleased with him for trying to KO a rugged Golovkin – we don’t expect such resistance this time. Alvarez is the more improved fighter since these two last met, has the strength advantage, and isn’t shy of taking a risk or two. On the flipside, that last bit could be to Golovkin’s advantage; he is likely to be on the back foot for most of this fight, and we think this game will come down to whether Golovkin can catch Alvarez out on the KO attempt. Back Alvarez to come out on top.
The Best Boxing Betting Sites In California For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus
BetOnline is the place to be when you’re betting on this fight – remember that apart from betting on the result, you can place more granular bets on outcomes such as which round the fight will end in, or the method of victory.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $55
- Deposit match bonus of 50%, upto $1000
- 10x wagering requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to bet on the fight.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III
BetUS have a collection of rousing offers for this fight, with some of the best odds among all sportsbooks, and a combo sign-up bonus of 125% upto $2500.
BetUS Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $100
- Deposit match bonus of 125%, upto $3125 – 100% on sports betting (upto $2,500), 25% on the casino ($625)
- 10x wagering requirement for sports
- Free bets expire in 14 days
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Golovkin III
MyBookie round up our list of best betting options in California for this fight, with their $1,000 bonus and wide selection of bets setting things up nicely for the weekend.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- Deposit match bonus of 100%, upto $1,000
- 10x wagering requirement
Get in on the MyBookie Alvarez vs Golovkin III wagers by clicking the button below.