How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III In Louisiana
The much awaited Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III will take place in Las Vegas this weekend. This will bring with it many opportunities for you to place bets on the fight, and in this article we’ll show you how to bet on Alvarez vs Golovkin from Louisiana.
Follow these simple steps to sign-up on BetOnline and win free boxing bets on this fight.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Register an account and deposit up to $2000
- Get your 50% deposit match up to $1000
- Start betting on Alvarez vs Golovkin with your free bets
Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III Bets
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Alvarez vs Golovkin III Odds
Canelo Alvarez has the edge over Golovkin over the long term in this competition, and like the sportsbooks, we back him as the favorite to win this fight. He has the strength advantage over Golovkin by far, and comes into this fixture in a good run of form. He could seal victory if he looks to out box Golovkin rather than going for the KO finish.
The Best Boxing Betting Sites In Louisiana For Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus
BetOnline is the place to be when you’re betting on this fight – remember that apart from betting on the result, you can place more granular bets on outcomes such as which round the fight will end in, or the method of victory.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $55
- Deposit match bonus of 50%, upto $1000
- 10x wagering requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to bet on the fight.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III
BetUS have a collection of rousing offers for this fight, with some of the best odds among all sportsbooks, and a combo sign-up bonus of 125% upto $2500.
BetUS Promo Code Terms
- Minimum deposit of $100
- Deposit match bonus of 125%, upto $3125 – 100% on sports betting (upto $2,500), 25% on the casino ($625)
- 10x wagering requirement for sports
- Free bets expire in 14 days
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Alvarez vs Golovkin III, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Golovkin III
MyBookie round up our list of best betting options in Louisiana for this fight, with their $1,000 bonus and wide selection of bets setting things up nicely for the weekend.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- Deposit match bonus of 100%, upto $1,000
- 10x wagering requirement
Get in on the MyBookie Alvarez vs Golovkin III wagers by clicking the button below.