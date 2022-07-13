How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites
The Old Course at St. Andrew’s plays host to its 29th edition of the Open and the 150th overall, as golf’s elite descend on Scotland for four days of thrilling action. We have been busy collating some of the best offshore betting offers for those residing in Texas ready for this week’s tee-off.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Texas
Texas residents would be silly not to make use of BetOnline’s welcome offer this week, particularly in one of the most open majors in recent memory.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In California
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 00:35 CT
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler understandably lead the betting – the former retained his Canadian Open title this year and has been in impeccable form as of late; he will certainly be eager for a first major since 2014.
We, however, like the look of Robert MacIntyre as an outside chance. He’s from Scotland, has played this course masses of times and has two top-10 finishes in his two Open Championship appearances.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In Texas For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are hundreds of markets beyond this tournament to explore.
BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim this week, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. Aside from predicting the outright winner of the tournament, users can try their hand at predicting top 10 and top 5 finishers.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the Open this week.
Ready for this week’s action, BetUS is certainly the place to be with thousands of markets to explore for golf, soccer, basketball and beyond.
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie make up our top bookmakers list – be sure to check out their vast sportsbook and virtual casino.
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Robert MacIntrye to Finish Top 10 @ +800 with BetOnline