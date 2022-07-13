How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Ohio Sports Betting Sites
156 of the world’s best golfers are set to battle it out for the British Open this week as the championships return to St Andrews for the 29th time. Luckily for all you Buckeyes residing in Ohio, we have kindly put together a comprehensive betting guide ready for the four days of action beginning on Thursday.
The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Ohio
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
The infamous gusty conditions at St Andrews always throw up some surprises, but some incredible warm weather is forecast and the ground should be very unforgiving (or forgiving depending on how your ball lands!).
While Rory McIlroy understandably enters the tournament as clear favourite after an emphatic return to form, we like the look of Shane Lowry at+2,200. His supreme talent with a wedge should benefit him on a short course, and his style suits the notorious links course at St Andrews down to a tee (no-pun intended).
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Shane Lowry to Win @ +2500 with BetOnline