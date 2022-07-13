How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
The British Open Championship gets underway tomorrow as a field of 156 of the world’s elite golfers descend on the infamous St Andrews course in Scotland, which hosts its 29th edition. We have put together a handy betting guide for those Minnesotans who think of themselves as somewhat of a golfing prophet.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Minnesota
For those residing in Minnesota, take a look below to see how you can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer from offshore betting site BetOnline.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Fill in your details and create an account.
- Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
- Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.
The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Minnesota
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 00:35am CT
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
Xander Schauffele recently won claimed victory at the Scottish Open and is rightly one of the favourites for a second title in two weeks.
However, Rory McIlroy leads the betting after an emphatic return to form, in which he has one title and five top-ten finishes in his last seven starts.
We, however, like the look of Cameron Smith’s odds. In his past 36 rounds, he ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Short Game, which includes both around-the-green play and putting.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In Minnesota For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline begin our list of the best betting sites, and as already mentioned, they have a superb welcome offering that is too good to pass up on ahead of this week.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS are ready for this week’s action, and have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this tournament alone.
Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie make up our top three – see below for more details including qualifying terms and conditions.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Cameron Smith to Win @ +2500 with BetOnline