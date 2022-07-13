How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

charlierhodes
Last updated:

The British Open Championship gets underway tomorrow as a field of 156 of the world’s elite golfers descend on the infamous St Andrews course in Scotland, which hosts its 29th edition. We have put together a handy betting guide for those Minnesotans who think of themselves as somewhat of a golfing prophet.

How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Minnesota

For those residing in Minnesota, take a look below to see how you can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer from offshore betting site BetOnline.

  1. Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
  2. Fill in your details and create an account.
  3. Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
  4. Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports for Free
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$500 in Free Sports Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Sports Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now

How To Watch The Open 2022 In Minnesota

  • 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
  • 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 00:35am CT
  • 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
  • Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
  • 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022

Xander Schauffele recently won claimed victory at the Scottish Open and is rightly one of the favourites for a second title in two weeks.

However, Rory McIlroy leads the betting after an emphatic return to form, in which he has one title and five top-ten finishes in his last seven starts.

We, however, like the look of Cameron Smith’s odds. In his past 36 rounds, he ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Short Game, which includes both around-the-green play and putting.

British Open Golfers Open Championship Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +5000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +5000 BetOnline logo
Victor Hovland +5500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +7500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Fox +8500 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +10000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieter +10000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +11000 BetOnline logo
Adam Scott +11000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +11000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +12500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +12500 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites In Minnesota For British Open 2022

 

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline begin our list of the best betting sites, and as already mentioned, they have a superb welcome offering that is too good to pass up on ahead of this week.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.

 

British Open Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open

BetUS are ready for this week’s action, and have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this tournament alone.

Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open

MyBookie make up our top three – see below for more details including qualifying terms and conditions.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

Get Golf Free Bets at MyBookie

 

British Open Picks and Predictions

 


charlierhodes