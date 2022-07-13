How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Thursday sees the tee-off for the 150th British Open, and the 29th edition to be held at the Old Course in St Andrews. For all you Marylanders out there who like to combine golf with making money, we have been busy putting together this betting guide ready for the week’s action.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Maryland
BetOnline are among the best offshore betting sites, and they have a fantastic welcome offer to match which should come in handy ahead of the Open Championships.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Input your details and register an account.
- Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
- Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.
The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Maryland
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
An intriguing edition of the Open this year sees a hat-full of players worthy of winning the championship set to battle it out for the final major of the year.
Of course, both Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele find themselves in red-hot form entering the tournament, with the former registering five top-ten finishes in his last seven, while the latter claimed victory at the Scottish Open last week and will be looking to clinch another on Scottish soil here.
We do however like the odds given to Sam Horsfield, at +20,000. He claimed a win on the DP World Tour this season before signing with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV. We might have a sneaky punt for him to finish in the top 10 at +1400.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In California For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline is the best bet (pun-intended) this week if you are looking to try your hand at predicting the outcome of the Open.
Beyond this tournament, their welcome offer can be used across a vast sportsbook which encompasses all the major sports and competitions.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Maryland Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is also on our list for the best offshore sites to bet with this week.
They have hundreds of markets just for this tournament alone, and with such an open field taking to St Andrews on Thursday, there is lots of value to be had.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the golfing action this week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Sam Horsfield to Win @ +1400 with BetOnline