How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Sites
With the British Open teeing off this week, we have been busy finding the best betting sites for all the Floridians out there, who can benefit from a selection of the best offshore platforms around. With 156 competitors making up one of the most open fields in recent memory, there is no better time than now to take a look at our betting guide for the Open Championships.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Florida
Residents in Florida are in luck – we have put together a comprehensive guide as to how to sign up with BetOnline who are offering customers the opportunity to make use of their superb welcome offer ahead of this week’s golfing action.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Fill out your details and register an account on BetOnline
- Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
- Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.
The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Florida
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
Rory McIlroy enters this tournament as red-hot favourite – the Irishman retained his Canadian Open title a few months back, while he also has five top-ten finishes over his last seven starts.
We, however, like the look of Ryan Fox as an outside chance. His recent DP World Tour run has gained a lot of traction; he won earlier this year and has just strung together four top-three finishes in his past six starts.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In Florida For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline, as mentioned, is certainly one of the best places to place your bets this week.
With some of the highest odds out there for this year’s iteration of the Open, be sure to see below for a quick run through of the terms and conditions of the offer before clicking the link and heading over to their site.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you fancy having a punt this week.
Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this tournament alone.
Their promotion can also be used across their sportsbook so if you are having a hard time predicting a winner, there are plenty of other opportunities to make a profit.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the golfing action this week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Ryan Fox to Finish Top 5 @ +1000 with BetOnline