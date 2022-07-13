How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Sites

With the British Open teeing off this week, we have been busy finding the best betting sites for all the Floridians out there, who can benefit from a selection of the best offshore platforms around. With 156 competitors making up one of the most open fields in recent memory, there is no better time than now to take a look at our betting guide for the Open Championships.

How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Florida

Residents in Florida are in luck – we have put together a comprehensive guide as to how to sign up with BetOnline who are offering customers the opportunity to make use of their superb welcome offer ahead of this week’s golfing action.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Florida

  • 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
  • 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
  • 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
  • Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
  • 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022

Rory McIlroy enters this tournament as red-hot favourite – the Irishman retained his Canadian Open title a few months back, while he also has five top-ten finishes over his last seven starts.

We, however, like the look of Ryan Fox as an outside chance. His recent DP World Tour run has gained a lot of traction; he won earlier this year and has just strung together four top-three finishes in his past six starts.

British Open Golfers Open Championship Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +5000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +5000 BetOnline logo
Victor Hovland +5500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +7500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Fox +8500 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +10000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieter +10000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +11000 BetOnline logo
Adam Scott +11000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +11000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +12500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +12500 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites In Florida For British Open 2022

 

British Open Picks and Predictions

 


