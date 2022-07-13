How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Canadian Sports Betting Sites
The final major of 2022 is upon us as 156 of golf’s elite go head-to-head in Scotland in the 150th Open Championships. Read on for a comprehensive betting guide for residents in Canada, and how to make your money go that little bit further this week.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Canada
For all you Canadian readers, see below for a handy four-step guide to unlocking a whole host of free bets over at BetOnline.
- Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
- Register your details on BetOnline.
- Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
- Place your free bets on The Open 2022 at BetOnline.
The Best Canadian Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Canada
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am PT
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are rightly fancied by experts, with the former retaining his Canadian Open title while the latter recently claimed the Scottish Open last week.
We, however, like the look of Cameron Smith as an outside chance. Where he’ll excel is with his short irons, wedges and putter. Those are the strengths of his game, and the key to success at a links course such as St. Andrews.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In Canada For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this year’s competition, and we like the look of markets such as top 10 finishers and round winners, where lots of money is to be had.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on this year’s Open Championships.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet this week in what promises to be a thrilling race to the final major of the year.
See below for further details including the main terms and conditions of their fantastic promotion.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the British Open, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie are also worth checking out before Thursday’s tee-off; they have hundreds of markets just for this tournament alone, as well as odds of a variety of other sports.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie British Open betting offer by clicking the button below.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Cameron Smith to Win @ +2500 with BetOnline