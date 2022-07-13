How To Bet On British Open 2022 | Canadian Sports Betting Sites

The final major of 2022 is upon us as 156 of golf’s elite go head-to-head in Scotland in the 150th Open Championships. Read on for a comprehensive betting guide for residents in Canada, and how to make your money go that little bit further this week.

How To Bet On British Open 2022 In Canada

For all you Canadian readers, see below for a handy four-step guide to unlocking a whole host of free bets over at BetOnline.

The Best Canadian Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
How To Watch The Open 2022 In Canada

  • 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
  • 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am PT
  • 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
  • Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
  • 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are rightly fancied by experts, with the former retaining his Canadian Open title while the latter recently claimed the Scottish Open last week.

We, however, like the look of Cameron Smith as an outside chance. Where he’ll excel is with his short irons, wedges and putter. Those are the strengths of his game, and the key to success at a links course such as St. Andrews.

British Open Golfers Open Championship Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +5000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +5000 BetOnline logo
Victor Hovland +5500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +7500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Fox +8500 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +10000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieter +10000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +11000 BetOnline logo
Adam Scott +11000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +11000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +12500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +12500 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites In Canada For British Open 2022

 

British Open Picks and Predictions

 


