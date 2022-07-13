How To Bet On British Open 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites
The 150th Open Championships is almost upon us, and what a tournament we have in store. Fife’s legendary Old Course at St. Andrew’s plays host to its 29th edition of the Open with the first being held in 1873, and 156 of the world’s greatest golfers will descend on the hallowed turf for four days of action.
How To Bet On British Open 2022 In California
For all you Californians out there, betting on the British Open has been made that much easier by BetOnline where new users can take advantage of their eye-catching welcome offer just in time for tee-off.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022
How To Watch The Open 2022 In California
- 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
- 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
- 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 22:35 PT
- 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
- ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
- 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800
British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022
We simply can not wait for the next four days of golfing action to unfold, particularly with a whole host of major players throwing their hat in the mix for the title this year.
The notoriously gusty St. Andrews is a very strategic course, and the approach is fairly unforgiving. The one statistic that golfers cannot compete without this week is strong approach play. The Old Course requires strategy, and competitors such as favourite Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are rightly fancied by experts.
The former enters this tournament in red-hot form – the Irishman has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event over his last seven starts.
We, however, like the look of Cameron Smith as an outside chance. In his past 36 rounds, he ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Short Game, which includes both around-the-green play and putting.
|British Open Golfers
|Open Championship Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Victor Hovland
|+5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Max Homa
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|Thomas Pieter
|+10000
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Cameron Young
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
The Best Golf Betting Sites In California For British Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if the Open is proving too difficult to predict.
BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this year's iteration however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. As well as being able to bet on the outright winner of the tournament, users can try their hand at predicting top 10 and top 5 finishers as well as round and group winners.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open
BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the Open this week.
Ready for this weekend's action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this tournament alone.
Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on British Open
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the golfing action this week.
British Open Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Cameron Smith to Win @ +2500 with BetOnline