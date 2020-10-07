How to become a property developer

Property development has become an increasingly popular business activity over the past few years. Though this line of business is attractive for many entrepreneurs, it’s important to understand the key steps to achieving success. If you’re ready to take your first step into the world of real estate, this guide will give you all the information you need to know on how to achieve your goal.

First thing’s first: if you’re not too clued up on what property development entails, it would be best to carry out research to ensure you understand the responsibilities of that engaging in this business entail. Here are some important aspects to be aware of:

1. Create a business plan

A business plan is a document that outlines different aspects of your business, especially in terms of your goals and how you’re going to achieve them. If you’re writing up a plan simply for personal use, you won’t need to be as thorough as you would be if you were pitching to investors. However, there are some key sections to include within your business plan that you’ll need to be clear on before you can turn your property development business into a reality. They include:

Executive summary

Opportunity

Execution

Company overview

Financial proposal

Appendix

2. Buy-to-sell or buy-to-let

One of the most important decisions you’ll need to make is whether you’d prefer to buy-to-sell or buy-to-let.

Buy-to-let is a property you’ll purchase to rent out to tenants. After taking out a mortgage to purchase the property initially, the rental payments will enable you to play off this loan while making a small profit. On the other hand, buy-to-sell is the notion of purchasing a property for re-development and then selling it later for a higher price.

3. Renovating for sale or rent

A property developer’s key role is to redevelop the property with the target audience in mind. Your personal preferences are insignificant, as your task is to redevelop a property that will be desirable to as many people as possible to increase the chances of securing buyers or renters.

Renters often expect properties to be furnished. Therefore, you’ll need to determine which fittings and fixtures they would expect within the property. Always keep your target audience in mind when making decisions on furnishings. For example, young professionals and families will expect useful everyday amenities such as washing machines, dishwashers and even barbeques grills. The bottom line is, that attention to detail is key when it comes to securing desirable tenants.

Importance of timing

Timing is an essential factor in the world of property development. Remaining patient and calm is key to determining when is best to invest. The financial backdrop can have a major impact on the property sector, so you’ll need to carry out research continuously to stay in the loop. Once you have found a property you’re interested in, don’t hang about if you’re considering investing in it. The property market moves quickly, so well-informed decisions should be made without hesitation.

