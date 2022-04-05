How to be a great father: 5 simple but powerful tips

The role of a father is always changing. While it’s true that the traditional method may have involved strict discipline and a great degree of engagement, it’s also true that today we’re seeing changes in rules and standards as well as the nature of family itself.

Sourcing advice from experts about positive parenting techniques, dads can teach their children skills like developing self-esteem, becoming assertive, and building confidence to lay the foundation for their future.

#1: Make them laugh

Psychologists, neurologists, magicians, and therapists emphasize a lot the health benefits of laughing. Regardless of the source, be it some good Short dad jokes or hilarious potty humor, your children would reap the benefits as long as the end result is laughter.

However, suppose you’re the kind of parent who can’t tell jokes to their professional at all or is bad at joking. In that case, you can use hilarious, funny, and short jokes for kids available online that are specially designed while keeping children in mind.

#2: Be a teacher

To become a good father, you have to set good standards for the people in your life. One of the best ways to impress good morals on children is to make them understand why being honest, courageous, and kind is so important.

It’s also necessary that they learn how discipline can help them throughout their lives with this in mind. Teach your children about right and wrong and ensure that they do their best, helping them make good choices and staying involved in all aspects of their lives. You should start as early as possible, trying to show your passion by never giving up on the things that are truly important.

#3: Read with them

In this modern world filled with new technologies and entertainment, it’s easy to let ourselves get lost in another life in virtual reality. However, there is no better time to encourage your children to read. Let them know that there are good stories in the books you both have around the house.

We know it can sometimes be difficult as a father to take some time out of our busy daily lives for one to go on an adventure with your child. But where would we be without books? Your child is going to grow up reading more than you will ever know, and that’s why you owe it to them to help create a lifelong reader!

#4: Travel with them

Kids love going to places that are unique and bigger than what they’re used to. They think the world is a playground when they start traveling. Bring your kids to different places, be it a beach on the weekend or road trips to different cities. Traveling is essential for kids learning and bonding with them.

#5: Play Games

There are many benefits of playing with your kids. When you play with your kids, you’re teaching them how to constructively use energy and make their minds work in a different way. Kids also develop self-willpower when they learn to control themselves and wait for what they want. The more they practice this, the easier this skill will come to them. Playing with your kids is great for you and for them. Everyone wins!

Remember, kids are like sponges, soaking everything around them when you are giving them fun experiences and helping them to be more social. When you play with your kids, they will learn a lot about people’s behavior.

#6: Be their best friend

There is nothing stronger and more beautiful than a good friendship. Children’s behavior is greatly molded by friendship. Due to that, it’s crucial to pay attention to the kind of friends your child hangs out with.

Becoming a best friend to your kids can also inculcate good habits in them. They’ll share everything with you.

Bottom line

There are more ways of parenting than one. What might suit one child does not necessarily work with another. However, one thing that remains constant in every scenario is that a fun and loving dad raises a better child than a father who is strict or absent from their life. If you want your child to become the best human being, then you also need to learn how to become a great dad. We have shown you a few ways to do that, and we hope that you’ll implement our tips in your parenting style.

Story by Colton Barter

