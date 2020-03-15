How to add CBD to your business’s revenue stream

The market for CBD, or cannabidiol, is rapidly growing and seems unlikely to stop anytime soon. The current market for CBD products in the US is over 1 billion dollars annually and is expected to rise to 1o billion by 20241.

The increased interest in CBD products is coming from a consumer base that is increasingly skeptical of pharmaceuticals and the traditional medical industry and more interested in natural and alternative healthcare products.

With it being easier and more lucrative than ever to get into the CBD market, now’s the time! Here’s how you can use wholesale CBD to increase your business’s revenue stream going forward into the 2020s.

Why Buy Wholesale CBD?

Buying wholesale CBD gives you a great and easy way to start selling your own CBD products. Regardless of your field, adding CBD products to your lineup will greatly increase your potential customer base.

Wholesale CBD can be used to make all sorts of different products for all sorts of clients. By procuring your first CBD wholesale order, you can take the first step in making a name for yourself in this fastly-growing industry.

Using Wholesale CBD Isolate for Food and Baked Goods

Bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and other food manufacturers can purchase wholesale CBD distillate that can then be used as an ingredient in specially-marked baked goods and other food items.

These items can be sold legally like any other item given the current federal laws for CBD sales. The only difference is they’ll be a lot more likely to catch the eye of a curious customer than a traditional item that you could find anywhere else.

Using Wholesale CBD for Topical Creams

Chiropractors and other healthcare professionals can hire the services of a professional wholesale CBD provider to start manufacturing their own line of topical CBD creams for their clients. Many wholesale providers will even have services to design custom labels and packaging for wholesale customers.

With their already-built-in client base, healthcare professionals will be able to amp up their revenue quickly and easily by supplying topical CBD creams.

Using Wholesale CBD Distillate for Beauty and Skincare Products

Likewise, skincare companies and manufacturers of beauty products can utilize wholesale CBD distillate to create a brand new line of CBD-centric products. Given the current climate, new and interesting CBD products are likely to fly off the shelves.

The sooner you get into the business, the more likely it is that your product will be able to make a giant first impression on customers. Now is the perfect time to make a name for yourself and your business as a leading mover in the CBD industry.

Don’t wait until the market is saturated. By getting in on the ground floor you are likely to see your revenue maximized to its fullest potential just in time for the predicted CBD boom in 2024.

Get Your Foot Into the CBD Market Today!

For those who are interested in getting into the CBD business, finding a wholesale CBD provider has never been easier. With the right company, you can likely get a full-service package that will provide you with CBD products ready to be sold in their own custom white labels.

For other needs, wholesale CBD isolate and wholesale CBD distillate can be used to create your own products exactly the way you want them.

