How to achieve that perfect nail

You don’t have to be a celebrity or anyone of importance to achieve the perfect looking nails. It is possible for anyone to have the perfect set of nails. All it takes is a little bit of work and dedication. You can even give yourself a salon worthy manicure from the comfort of your own home, unless you prefer to go with acrylic nails and you’ll most likely have to go to the nail salon to get them done. Everyone has different preferences.best gel polish

Prepping your nails before applying any nail polish is crucial. Follow these next steps to achieve the perfect nails. Make sure to follow these step by step:

Remove Old Nail Polish: Using cotton pads remove any old nail polish still on your nails.

Using cotton pads remove any old nail polish still on your nails. Cut and File Nails: Cut your nails to your desired shape and length. This will differ depending on every individual’s preference. After cutting your nails, briefly file them to smooth any rough edges.

Cut your nails to your desired shape and length. This will differ depending on every individual’s preference. After cutting your nails, briefly file them to smooth any rough edges. Push Down and Trim Cuticles: As soon as you’re done with your bath, shower or just soaking your hands, the key here is that while they’re still soft and pliable, push down your cuticles, then trim them.

As soon as you’re done with your bath, shower or just soaking your hands, the key here is that while they’re still soft and pliable, push down your cuticles, then trim them. Buff Your nails: The final step in prepping your nails before applying any color is buffing them until they’re smooth and shiny. Make sure you take your time here, polishing your nails until they’re smooth enough for polish.

The final step in prepping your nails before applying any color is buffing them until they’re smooth and shiny. Make sure you take your time here, polishing your nails until they’re smooth enough for polish. Make Sure You Are Ready For Paint: Before you do anything, make sure you set up your painting station. Take out your nail polish and top coat. Pour a little bit of nail polish remover and pour a tiny bit into the cap so that you can dip in a pointed Q-tip or thin brush to fix any mistakes. Also make sure there’s plenty of bright light at your station or wherever you are doing your nails so that you are able to see any imperfections.

Before you do anything, make sure you set up your painting station. Take out your nail polish and top coat. Pour a little bit of nail polish remover and pour a tiny bit into the cap so that you can dip in a pointed Q-tip or thin brush to fix any mistakes. Also make sure there’s plenty of bright light at your station or wherever you are doing your nails so that you are able to see any imperfections. Paint On Two Thin Coats of Your Best Gel Polish: The key here is applying two very thin coats of your best gel polish. It’s important you use fresh nail polish, because if your nail polish is old, thinning the goops out with acetone can only help so much. So always try to use fresh polish.

The key here is applying two very thin coats of your best gel polish. It’s important you use fresh nail polish, because if your nail polish is old, thinning the goops out with acetone can only help so much. So always try to use fresh polish. Add a Top Coat: Once you’ve added two coats of polish, immediately go over it with a top coat.

Once you’ve added two coats of polish, immediately go over it with a top coat. Be Extra Careful With Your Nails For The Rest Of The Day: It’s important that you be extra careful for the following hour or two after painting your nails. You should always plan carefully around this before painting your nails. Whenever possible, paint them before going on a walk, since you’re just fanning your hands back and forth for an hour, which is perfect for drying. Be smart about it!

If you prefer to go with acrylic nails, you’ll have to head to the salon every two to three weeks to fill in the growth. It’s all entirely up to you. Just by following the simple steps discussed above, you can have the perfect nails everyone will be in envy of. You can make it as simple or as difficult as you please. Whatever you do, just make sure you are doing what it takes to achieve the perfect nails. It is very possible. You can do it. Best wishes.

