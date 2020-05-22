How the online gaming industry is changing in 2020

Published Friday, May. 22, 2020, 7:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Online entertainment is seeing a surge of interest lately with gaming in particular enjoying a lot of growth. It seems that with technology, times are changing for the entertainment industry. Many people around the world are now looking for more interactive forms of home entertainment rather than simply watching TV.

Gaming, in particular, has begun to attract a much wider demographic than in previous years. No longer is online gaming the reserve of teenage boys – it is beginning to attract all genders and age groups as the variety and accessibility of games is expanding.

Online gambling

Online gambling is an area that has enjoyed a huge increase in activity as more players move away from physical casinos. The ease and convenience of playing from home have begun to attract gamblers from all walks of life.

A new report from ResearchAndMarkets.com delves into the data and statistics from recent changes in the industry. The report, entitled “Online Gambling Global Market Report 2020-30” notes that the online gambling market is expected to grow to $66.7 billion this year. That represents a huge growth rate of 13.2%.

Online gambling covers many sectors, including sports betting, lotteries, online bingo games, and standard online casinos. Recently the industry has seen a surge in technological developments which have made it far safer and easier to use for non-tech savvy users. Additional developments in the fields of online banking and digital currencies have helped to drive this interest.

Safer gambling online

One of the key factors that have previously hindered the growth of the online gambling industry is security. In the early days of the Internet, financial transactions were notoriously risky and many people didn’t trust websites with their banking details. Recently, with the rise of online shopping and massive retailers like Amazon, people have come to trust the Internet more for financial transactions. With this, online casino operators have gone to extra lengths to assure customers that their sites are secure.

Blockchain is an emerging technology that has helped to facilitate online transactions and provide a fair and transparent log of casino activities. Many online operators have begun implementing blockchain to help customers transfer funds and provide proven fairness. It would seem the effort as paid off and now the majority of online casinos are very well regulated, with strict encryption and security measures in place.

Regulatory changes

In the United Kingdom, online casinos are very well regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which keeps a watchful eye over all operators. The country has recently seen a large spike in searches relating to online casinos but the Gambling Commission noted “no evidence yet of a rise in problem gambling.” Recently, the UKGC enacted a new law to stop online casinos from restricting the ways in which players can withdraw winnings.

For most people, gambling online can be a fun past time that they don’t spend a lot of money on. However, it’s important to ensure it doesn’t get the better of you. Gambling industry professionals advise players to always do a decent amount of research before using any online platform. Players should always ensure that they know exactly what they playing and have read the terms and conditions before depositing any real money.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments