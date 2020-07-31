How the auto transport industry is working to stop the spread of COVID-19

The coronavirus crisis has hardly left anyone less affected by its outcome. The world is experiencing unusual times. With stay-at-home orders, social distancing, travel bans, and many other changes, life isn’t as we knew it. Auto transport services are no different. But if you need to ship your car during this pandemic, here’s what you need to know.

Are shipping services still available?

Yes, car shipping services that extend door-to-door transport are still available. The auto transport industry has been classified under the essential services business to continue attending their clients. There haven’t been any significant shutdowns for moving companies.

But there are auto transport companies that are putting health and safety first. One that can offer virtual inspection instead of an in-house survey is advantageous. Companies regularly screen their crew, provide them with the necessary protective kit, and escalate everyday cleaning, disinfection, and sanitation procedures for their carriers.

Is car shipping safe?

Certainly! As long as the customer and the driver maintain a safer environment, shipping services are not vulnerable. Cars can be safely transported – just make sure to put in the necessary efforts, including prepping yourself and the vehicle to minimize the spread during loading and unloading.

How to prep the car for shipping?

To make the trip a safe one for yourself and the driver, here’s what you, as a customer, can do:

Sanitize your hands to kill the germs that may unwantedly spread through your palms or fingers.

Spray and wipe the insides of your car with a nontoxic good quality disinfectant.

Properly wash the exteriors before shipping the car.

Remove the items that aren’t part of your car as the driver assumes no liability over your personal belongings.

Also, remove the tags or passes that may have been touched by you and possibly come in contact with the person on the receiving end.

Place a safety kit for the driver, including disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, gloves, masks, etc.

Give your vehicle a quick overall check to ensure it’s in proper condition if the car is functional.

Try to remain one step ahead to ensure you’re providing the driver the same amount of protection that you’d expect for yourself.

What safety measures should you apply when dropping the vehicle?

When you’re out to meet the driver for handing over the vehicle, exercise the necessary care. This helps you stay safe and not to jeopardize others’ safety as well. So, wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth. If you don’t have one, you can also cover the face with materials, as suggested by the CDC. Disposable gloves are again essential, so nothing gets on your hands when you’re exchanging documents, keys, cash, etc. Maintaining a safe distance goes without saying – so stand at least 6 feet apart to restrict the spread. Also, before and after meeting the driver, wash your hands, and face thoroughly.

How to safely pick up your vehicle?

Although the car shipping service is pretty straightforward, leaving no contaminants, we suggest you to assume it as a potential risk. So exercise the same level of precautions as you’d employ while dropping off the vehicle. Wear a mask and gloves before the pickup. Have disinfectant wipes handy to clean the surfaces before getting your hands on them. And maintain a safe distance from the driver.

One such trusted provider is Number 1 Auto Transport Inc. They are still providing car transport services and are operating day and night to render their customers with the needed protection and convenience during these unprecedented times. They have a decade long experience and have shipped over 50,000 vehicles covering millions of miles.

These precautions may sound a little extra, but they go a long way in protecting your and the carrier’s health. Rest assured, if you follow a hygienic routine, you should be able to ship a car safely and seamlessly.

