How technology has changed the face of gaming

Gaming is one of the biggest and fastest growing industries in the world with experts estimating its revenue to increase to $200 billion by 2023. One of the main reasons why the gaming industry is so massive is because it tends to capitalise on recent technological advancements. From motion sensors to virtual reality, gaming has been revolutionised by its parent, the tech industry. As such, today we are going to explore all the different ways that technology has completely changed the face of gaming – making it the behemoth business that is now worth billions.

Advanced Computing

Before computing was introduced, the gaming industry pretty much consisted solely of board games and playing sports. However, once computing had started to become widely popularised, the gaming industry took this amazing piece of technology into its own hands. Starting with arcade games like Pacman and fruit machines, then gaming began to progress onto games consoles. Fundamentally, things like the PlayStation and Xbox are computers. It took a lot of brainpower and technological expertise to invent these consoles, but once it was done, there was no stopping the gaming industry. After this point, people were able to play their favourite games from the comfort of their own homes. Not only that, but the selection and quality of video games gradually started to increase with the power of console computing. Eventually, this all led to the video games we have today. Of course, consoles aren’t the only way people can play. We can also use our computers to game by inserting compatible discs into them or downloading applications like Steam.

Online Gaming

People have always played games together. That was, until video game consoles were introduced, resulting in gamers locking themselves away in their homes. However, with the creation and popularisation of the internet, we saw the gaming industry start to transition online. Not only did this facilitate multiplayer but also introduce new forms of gaming. For example, people can now use their internet to recreate the retro-arcade experience by visiting some of the best online casinos or have fun with users across the world using multiplayer online role playing games. As such, the invention of the internet has massively increased the scope of the gaming industry.

Mobile Gaming

The internet also helped the gaming industry to expand into mobile gaming. This includes things like portable consoles (such as the Nintendo DS) and using your smartphone to download playable apps. Mobile gaming is brilliant for people who want to play whenever or wherever they go. For example, it’s a popular and convenient pastime for commuters.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is another brilliant form of technology which we find in video games nowadays. AI is usually used to create non-playable characters that give players something to compete against or interact with. For instance, NPCs can have conversations with gamers or react to different stimuli, adding a sense of realism.

Virtual/Augmented Reality

One of the most exciting technological advancements recently has been the introduction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Virtual reality is essentially where you become completely immersed in a simulation with 3D photorealistic graphics. Meanwhile, augmented reality is where we impose computer-generated images onto the real world. Both have created exciting possibilities for the gaming industry. For example, gamers can now wear VR headsets which submerge them in shark-diving cages. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. We have yet to see what else VR and AR will be capable of.

These are some of the main ways that technology has completely changed the face of gaming. We anticipate that there are plenty of brilliant advancements and inventions to come.

Story by Bernadine Racoma

