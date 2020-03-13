How steel alloys are used in custom stamped metal stamping

Published Friday, Mar. 13, 2020, 10:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Metal stamping has been in existence for a considerable amount of time and a huge variety of industries use this process to produce parts that are useful in day to day life. High quality components can be made out of different materials including stainless steel alloys. These stamped metal stamping parts are used in many different fields. They include electronics, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, commercial and also food based industries. A steel alloy which contains around eleven per cent chromium by mass has an attractive luster and is rust or corrosion resistant. This is also commonly known as stainless steel. While it’s true that this alloy is more expensive than other alloys, in the long run it is more durable than a lot of sheet metals and needs very little maintenance throughout its lifetime.

Usually stainless steel stamped metal stamping components include aircraft components, aircraft engine manifolds, saw blades, furnace fixtures, wielded tanks, bellows, wide range of medical devices, chemical processing equipment and many more such things.

Various kinds of stainless steel types are available for stamped metal stamping. Some of them are mentioned here below along with their properties.

Stamping 301 stainless steel- This type of stainless steel is resistant to rust or corrosion and has a high tensile strength. There are three variants available, namely, full hard, half hard and hard.

Stamping 304 Stainless steel- This type of stainless steel is used to make products which require moderate tensile properties along with resistance to corrosion. This variety is considered to be the workhorse of the 300 SS series and is commonly used to produce food grade quality products and for stainless steel disc stamping.

Stamping 316 and 316L stainless steel- This is essentially a modification of the basic 300 SS series. To improve the strength and corrosion resistance of the alloy, molybdenum is added. It is widely used in food processing, pharmaceutical and marine environments.

Stamping 321 and 347 Stainless steel- This type of stainless steel is stabilized by alloy addition to improve the overall weld ability and serve in high temperature environments. The alloy is a variation of the basic 18-8 composition.

Stamping 17-7PH stainless steel- This type is similar to the 304 kind and has same characteristics. The major difference is that it is heat treatable. It allows hardening up to 200 thousand tensile strength once it is cold formed.

For stamped metal stamping process a variety of operations are carried out. These include blanking, bending, metal forming, piercing, short run and prototyping, coining and stainless steel disc stamping. These processes are complex and require careful planning and execution for producing accurately stamped parts. Stainless steel remains to be a well-known choice among a large number of manufacturers since it exhibits many desirable characteristics. Listed below are some of these characteristics which give stainless steel an edge above the rest of the available alloys.

Resistant to heat and fire- Since stainless steel is alloyed with huge amounts of chromium and nickel; it offers good resistance to thermal stress.

Eye candy- When components and parts are made using stainless steel, buyers like the clean and modern look of the product. To further improve its finish, the part can be electro polished and it will dazzle with lustrous brilliance.

Cost effective- While the initial cost to use this alloy is high when its lifespan and durability is considered, it turns out to be cost effective. Stainless steel is renowned to last for decades together while maintaining its appearance and quality.

Viability- Considered to be one of the most sustainable alloys, stainless steel is an ideal choice for use in green manufacturing process.

Salubrious- Since stainless steel is easy to clean; it is trusted by pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. There are certain stainless steel alloys which are also considered to be food grade.

There are countless steel alloys made to suit any metal stamping industry possible. Apart from stainless steel there are also the annealed and cold-rolled type. Steel is typically created by combining carbon with iron and many other elements. These combinations provide strength, corrosion resistance and conductivity to the alloy. Also, when it is treated with heat in processes like annealing, tempering and quenching, the material can be further altered and its end performance can be tweaked. The process of stamped metal stamping makes use of all the possible steel alloys to produce parts that offer many benefits to its users.

Related