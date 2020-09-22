How sports fans have moved online amid lockdown

Sports games have always been the kind of group activity that are enjoyed alongside friends and family members. The best and most memorable moments always happen in the stadium, where fans of various teams come into the stadium to sing their support, interact with other fans and enjoy their favorite passion together.

With the current pandemic in the world, things seem to be changing fast, and conventional practices are beginning to get battered. Just as a reminder, the world was ravaged with the COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of 2019, with the spread starting from the world’s most populated country China. It soon became a universal pandemic that has halted the day-to-day activities of humans all around the world.

Since the pandemic spreads as a result of droplets and physical touch, people have been advised to stay away from crowded places, with governments around the world placing a ban on large gatherings. This has affected sports such as cricket and soccer in a lot of ways. The reason of this article is to outline the effect of COVID-19 on crickets and soccer.

Effect of COVID-19 on Cricket

Cricket is one of the most interesting sports ever played in the world. India has a large forum for cricket, as they are one of the most rated national teams in terms of cricket in the entire world. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, cricket has been severely affected. Even before the total lockdown, the cricket industry had been witnessing matches without fans. For instance, India vs South-Africa ODI series was played without crowds. Series of matches has also been played without fans, bringing a lot of losses to the stakeholders in the industry.

For a lot of people in the world of sports, 2020 has had a negative impact on their finances. With the majority of teams making a good deal of their money from fans coming into the stadium to watch matches. But with the outbreak of COVID-19 it has become impossible to do that.

The IPL was almost cancelled because of the COVID-19, but with due consideration partial regulations have been made. Also, you should note that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of players, with a lot of them testing positive for the virus. However, with proper regulations, the cricket industry is going to get back into action, despite the fast spreading virus.

With that in mind, teams have devised other means of interacting with fans, especially through the use of the social media forum. One of the ways of getting people to enjoy the game is by streaming live on social media forums such as Facebook.

Impact of COVID-19 on Soccer

Soccer remains one of the most popular sports in the entire world, it is a game enjoyed by family and friends over bottles of drinks. Soccer is a global language that everyone in the world speaks. It is largely the biggest sport in the world with the most supporters across the world.

With COVID-19 hitting the entire world, footballing activities was put to a stop across the world. All leagues had to be at a pause because the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of soccer players at the risk of getting exposed to the disease. Leagues across the world had to take temporary brakes, with serious deliberations on whether the leagues should be stopped or not.

It is even more depressing for teams who were taking the lead in their respective leagues. Teams such as Liverpool leading the English Premier League with about twenty points on the verge of losing the season due to COVID-19. As a result of the various implications that could arise if the season was brought to a close abruptly, the leagues were allowed carry on with the season.

With the restart of the leagues, a lot of safety precautions were taken to avoid a lot of players contracting COVID-19. Some regulations include:

fans cannot have access to the stadium,

players on the bench and coaching crew must use nose masks and maintain social distance on the bench,

players on the pitch are to take water breaks in intervals amongst others.

With these regulations, fans were giving the option of enjoying soccer from the comfort of their homes by streaming via zoom. Using this method, thousands of fans can go on to show full support to their favorite clubs. In India, the reverse is the case. The entire league was brought to a close after the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 14, 2020, the entire season was brought to an end by the authorities.

Sports Betting during the COVID-19 Pandemic

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, sports betting around the world was brought to a halt. This is due to the cancellation of many leagues by authorities. A lot of soccer fans who are hugely interested in fantasy football and sports betting could not place a stake in their favorite teams.

However, after the total lockdown season, when soccer club partially resumed to complete the last season, fantasy soccer and football betting resumed a little. A lot of sports betting sites are turning to fantasy sports sites to help cover their losses, amid its growing popularity. But the players had little options to go by, because a huge number of leagues across the world had been brought to an abrupt end. This, in turn, led to a high level of losses for the sports betting platforms.

Even with the partial resumption of footballing activities across some major leagues in the world, the activities of sports betting reduced drastically. The COVID-19 also led to the cancellation of major summer tournaments that were supposed to hold during the summer of 2020. Competitions such as the summer Olympics that was billed to be hosted in Japan; and also, the Euro 2020 football tournament which could not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Sports around the world coming to a halt, a lot of players are moving to online casinos. According to Casinos-India.in, online casino and betting sites saw a large increase in traffic while the world was in lockdown. This has also been credited to the growth of virtual e-sport games that have expanded in great strides as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

