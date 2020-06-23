How remote education is evolving during the crisis

As the pandemic took over the world within the first few months of 2020, most countries adopted the policy of lockdown. Not being prepared for such a drastic change in our way of life, the first few weeks saw a rise in the education crisis. Schools and colleges had to find ways to promote the evolution of learning in the distance. Some of the online learning alternatives like Zoom, Facebook e-learning, or google classrooms, and many more have triggered the growth of online education statistics. However, with this pandemic, our new ways of learning might evolve remote education such that it could be implemented in many scenarios even after the pandemic is over. Here are some e-learning trends in the evolving education system:

Gameplay for the evolution of learning

As the world goes more virtual, online providers have started introducing newer ways to flourish education. One such way is by investing more in-game mechanics. Gamification, a dedicated technology does not just incorporate the ideas of gameplay but provides an interactive basis for students to learn new information and earn points as they do so. Along with this, virtual reality (VR) works equally to help provide a more captivating experience for students. Teachers can also assign essays on education for students to write essays on. Free essay examples can be used as references to make elaborate on subjects. Introducing gamification especially in free online platforms can be a great way to help students retain information. With the help of gamification, teachers can now make education more fun by showing those topics which need illustration. Teachers can also start learning the evolution of online options to make their classes more effective.

Mobile phones for learning evolution

Although desktop learning has been a basis of online education, mobile learning has proven to be even more effective. As mobile phones become more common among people, it is now considered to be a more universal way of evolving education. Students can access educational materials and get notifications for upcoming assignments and exams through their phones. Parents could also keep track of their children’s progress through their cellphones. Allowing a dashboard for the teachers and parents to connect can assist parents in learning the evolution of media platforms. This puts a controversial device to good use. The inclusion of parents and students can show the growth of online education statistics.

Social media to save us from the education crisis

Social media such as Facebook and Twitter already have groups with contents directed towards a certain group of people. Facebook has introduced a unique method of Facebook e-learning which allows students to learn to grow business, advertise, manage online platforms, and more. These media platforms today are also being used to announce and sample learning materials, changes in courses, and more. As students get more immersed in social media websites, using the same platform for the online educational system, can be a clever way of incorporating education into the lives of students.

Social media can influence students to be connected with people such as subject experts outside their classrooms. This allows for a motivational and attractive evolution of learning for young minds. Teachers and schools can notify students through social media about the upcoming events, create specific hashtags to direct towards a specific essay or class topics, feature student of the week through platforms like Instagram to motivate students, and many more. Adopting these examples can make students excited to learn more hence bolstering the field of remote learning for the upcoming years.

As speculations emerge about the effectiveness of remote learning, many online educators have started learning the evolution of online media to bring newer ideas such as Facebook e-learning. Although the field of remote learning is still developing to rescue us from the education crisis, it has already amassed a huge number of followers who have fueled the global industry of online learning. Looking at this trend, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect online platforms to replace the current conventional method of learning and ultimately evolving education. This comes with the added benefit of using the interests of students on online platforms for the growth of online education statistics too.

