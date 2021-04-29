How private jet charter can save your sporting year in 2021

The sporting calendar for 2021, both in the UK and right around the world should be one of the busiest on record. Sadly, COVID-19 has raised the flag of uncertainty, with many of the punter’s favorite sporting events being trimmed from stone-wall favorites to rank outsiders. But, besides this, all is not gloom and doom for sports in 2021.

While the Euro 2020 football tournament will go ahead with a reduced capacity – and a year late – the format of the tournament and the locations are still to be confirmed. Also waiting to be confirmed is whether fans will be allowed to attend the games and if so, just how many will make their way through the turnstiles to watch the clash of the Titans in European football. As a vote of confidence that this particular tournament will have a successful outcome is that governing bodies have already proven that, thanks in part to large group air charter capabilities, they are more than capable of safely presenting football tournaments on both a national and even an international scale.

In addition to football, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are confident that the world’s major sporting event, originally scheduled for summer 2020, will now take place between July 23 and August 8, 2021.

While nothing can be set in stone at this point, the organizers of many other major sports events for 2021 are also showing and early confidence that events can take place safely for athletes, organizers, and also hopefully for fans. Regardless of whether stadiums, tracks, or courses are permitted to allow fans to enter through their gates, the participants themselves must get there somehow, and safely. There can be no point of having trained for years, honing health and fitness in an attempt to reach the starting blocks, only to share an airport, a train or bus terminal with thousands of strangers. That is why the need for group charter flights and private jet group charters will be vitally important for athletes and all other sporting competitors.

Group jet charters can make safer summer 2021 sports events

One way of ensuring that sports professionals, and their supporters where possible, can arrive safely at their destinations is with the use of a reliable and experienced group aircraft charter company. Professional companies with private jet group charter experience will ensure that regardless of the size of the group, from individual athletes, trainers, managers, and support staff, every aspect of their itinerary can be managed in a safe and timely manner.

Entire teams can be moved from venue to venue, and from country to country without the restrictions associated with scheduled airlines. Group air charter can easily help remove any transport and safety worries from the already complicated sporting calendar of 2021.

Many factors are influencing why sporting individuals and teams rely heavily on private jet charter. From jet lag and the complications associated with connecting flights to the provision of specialist nutritional meals and the movement of bulky or irreplaceable sporting equipment, having full control of the itinerary can relieve any of the associated stress allowing the sports professionals to get on with what they do best.

That’s why, week after week and month after month sports professionals like, football, basketball, hockey, and rugby teams use large group air charter services to help avoid even the slightest trace of stress, which could hamper the individual’s performance. Experts in the organization and management of private group flight logistics know that the whole process needs to be as seamless as possible. From initial pick-up of the athletes and players to the moment they set foot on the track, field, pitch, or pool, the in-between period must be managed smoothly and holistically, something that companies who excel in group air charter manage constantly without a hitch.

Flexible travel with group private jet charter

Even with any last-minute changes of plan to the 2021 world games schedule, including location or date changes – as it quite possible with the Euro football championships – charter flights for large groups, including teams, can easily accommodate venue and itinerary changes as part of their service. This is quite impossible to achieve when relying on scheduled airlines.

In the case of the Tokyo Paralympics, private group flights can accommodate any additional special needs which may be required by both athletes and their travelling support network. Professional group plane charter companies have experience in being able to act quickly and address even non-standard requests, whatever that may entail.

Additionally, many of the world’s greatest sporting occasions, from Formula 1 motorsports to the golfing pro-tour – attract groups of dedicated followers. For them, group charter flights are the best way to facilitate fan clubs, other professionals, and even sponsors to share the cost while maintaining group morale, especially in these unpredictable times. In fact, in the case of sponsors planes – and the full service provided – may be uniquely individualized from interiors, corporate branding, airport meet-and-greet services, to full aircraft livery.

Where longer travel distances or multiple locations are involved, private group flights may not just be convenient, but they may also be the only option available. This could be the scenario surrounding the Copa America which is scheduled to kick off during June and July and will take place in nine venues across Colombia and Argentina. In addition to the South American countries taking part both Australia and Qatar have been invited to participate in the tournament. For both participants and followers, the use of group air charter may be the only option for attending South America’s premier footballing event.

Regardless of your preference in sporting events, scheduled airlines are rarely in a position to react to any changing situations, whereas, flexibility is the very nature of the group jet charter model. And despite a common misconception, private jet charter is surprisingly affordable – and safe – when all factors are taken into consideration. That’s why, whether you want to experience the thrills of Formula 1 in Bahrain, or hear the thunder of hooves in Kentucky, an experienced private jet charter company can answer all of your questions, and fill in all the gaps.

Major sporting events to look forward to in 2021

All events are subject to change or cancellation

APRIL

Golf – Portugal Masters – 29 April-2 May – Vilamoura, Portugal

Formula 1 – Heineken Grand Premio de Portugal – 30 April-2May – Algarve, Portugal

MAY

Formula 1 – Heineken Grand Premio de Portugal – 30 April-2May – Algarve, Portugal

Horseracing – Kentucky Derby – 1 May – Louisville, Kentucky, USA

Formula 1 – Aramco Gran Premio de Espana – 7-9 May – Barcelona/Catalunya, Spain

Football UK – Scottish FA Cup Final – 8 May – Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Golf – Betfred British Masters – 12-15 May – The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Football UK – FA Cup Final – 15 May – Wembley Stadium, London

Horseracing – Preakness Stakes – 15 May – Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Golf – US PGA Championship – 20-23 May – Kiwah Island Golf Resort – South Carolina – USA

Formula 1 – Grand Prix de Monaco – 20-23 May – Monaco, Monte Carlo

Tennis – French Open – 23 May – 6 June – Roland Garros, Paris, France

Football European – UEFA Europa League Final – 26 May – Gdansk, Poland

Golf – Made in HimmerLand European Tour Golf – 27-30 May – HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

Football European – UEFA Champions League Final – 29 May – Istanbul, Turkey

JUNE

Golf – Porsche European Open – 3-6 June – Hamburg, Germany

Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 4-6 June – Baku, Azerbaijan

Horseracing – Epsom Derby Festival – 4-5 June – Epsom Downs, Surrey, England

Horseracing – Belmont Stakes – 6 June – Belmont Park, New York, USA

Golf – Scandinavian Mixed Open – 10-13 June – Gothenburg, Sweden

Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix – 11-13 June – Montreal, Canada

Football European – UEFA European Championships (Euro 2020) – 11 June – 11 July – TBC

Football South America – CONMEBOL Copa America – 11 June-10 July – Argentina and Colombia

Golf – U.S. Open Championship – 17-20 June – San Diego, California, USA

Horseracing – Royal Ascot – 15-19 June – Ascot Racecourse, England

Golf – BMW International Open – 24-27 June – Munich, Germany

Formula 1 – French Grand Prix – 25-27 June – Le Castellet, France

Cycling – Tour de France – 26 June-18 July – France

Rugby Union – British & Irish Lions Vs Japan – 26 June – Edinburgh, Scotland

Tennis – The Championships Wimbledon – 28 June – 11 July – Wimbledon, London, England

JULY

Golf – Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open – 1-4 July, Kilkenny, Ireland

Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix – 2-4 July – Spielberg, Austria

Rugby Union – British & Irish Lion Tour of South Africa (TBC) – 3 July – 31 July – South Africa

Golf – ASI Scottish Open – 8-11 July – North Berwick, Scotland

Formula 1 – British Grand Prix – 16-18 July – Silverstone, England

Golf Major – The Open Championship – 18-18 July – Royal St. George GC – Kent, England

Golf – Wales Open European Tour – 22-25 July, Newport, Wales

Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympic Games – 23 July – 8 August – Tokyo, Japan

Rugby Union – Rugby Sevens at Tokyo Olympics – 26-31 July – Tokyo, Japan

Golf – European Tour UK – 29 July – 1 August – TBC

Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – 30 July-1 August – Budapest, Hungary

AUGUST

Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – 30 July-1 August – Budapest, Hungary

Golf – Hero Open – 5-8 August – St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Golf – WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational – 5-8 August, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Golf – English Open European Tour – 12-15 August – TBC, England

Golf – FedExCup Playoffs PGA Tour – 16-22 August – New Jersey, USA

Golf – D+D Real Czech Masters European Tour – 19-22 August, Prague, Czech Republic

Golf – FedExCup Playoffs PGA Tour BMW Championship – 23-29 August – Maryland, USA

Paralympics – Tokyo Paralympics – 24 August – 5 September – Tokyo, Japan

Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix – 27-29 August – Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, Belgium

Golf – FedExCup Playoffs PGA Tour – 30 August – 5 September – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Tennis – U.S. Open – 30 August – 12 September – New York, USA

SEPTEMBER

Golf – Italian Open – 2-5 September – Rome, Italy

Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix – 3-5 September – Zandvoort, Netherlands

Golf – Women‘s Solheim Cup – 4-6 September – Toledo, Ohio, USA

Golf – BMW PGA Championship – 9-12 September – Surrey, England

Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix – 1-12 September – Monza, Italy

Golf – KLM Open – 16-19 September – Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Strongman – World‘s Strongest Man – 18 September – Glasgow, Scotland

Cycling – UCI Road Cycling Championships – 19-26 September – Flanders, Belgium

Golf – 43rd Ryder Cup USA Vs Europe – 21-26 September – Wisconsin, USA

Formula 1 – Russian Grand Prix – 24-26 September – Sochi, Russia

OCTOBER

Golf – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – 30 September-3 October – St. Andrews, Scotland

Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix – 1-3 October – Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Athletics – London Marathon – 3 October – London, England

Horseracing – Qatar Prix de l‘Arc de Triomphe – 3 October – Longchamps, Paris

Golf – Open de Espana European Tour – 7-10 October – Madrid, Spain

Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix – 8-10 October – Suzuka Int‘l Racing Course, Japan

Golf – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters – 14-17 October – Sotogrande, Spain

Golf – Trophee Hassan II – 21-24 October – Rabat, Morocco

Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix – 22-24 October – Texas, USA

Rugby League World Cup – Men‘s, Women‘s, & Wheelchair Tournament – 23 October-27 November – England

Cycling – Six Day London 2021 – 26-31 October – London, England

Golf – Hero Indian Open European Tour – 28-31 October, TBC, India

Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix – 29-31 October – Mexico City, Mexico

Golf – WGC – HSBC Champions – 28-31 October – Shanghai, China

NOVEMBER

Horseracing – Melbourne Cup – 2 November – Melbourne, Australia

Golf – Volvo China Open European Tour – 4-7 November – Shenzhen, China

Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix – 5-7 November – Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Brazil

Athletics – TCS New York City Marathon – 7 November – New York City, USA

Golf – Nedbank Golf Challenge – 11-14 November – Sun City, South Africa

Darts – DP World Tour Championship – 18-21 November – Dubai, UAE

Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix – 19-21 November – Melbourne, Australia

Snooker – Betway UK Championship Snooker – 27 November-5 December, York, England

Cricket – Ashes Test Cricket Series – November-January – Australia

Cricket (TBC) – ICC T20 World Cup – Dates (TBC) – India

DECEMBER

Cricket – Ashes Test Cricket Series – November-January – Australia

Snooker – Betway UK Championship Snooker – 27 November-5 December, York, England

Formula 1 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 3-5 December – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 10-12 December – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Story by Peter Ronson

