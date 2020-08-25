How often you should take minerals and vitamins

There is a range of reasons why people take minerals and vitamin supplements. Some even have a vitamin subscription to ensure that they always are getting the proper dosages of nutrients to live a healthy life.

In today’s world, getting the right dosage of vitamins and minerals has become a hot topic because these are a key ingredient in ensuring that your immune system is strong and healthy. And the stronger your immune system is, the better chances your body has at defeating any threatening illnesses or viruses. Something every person wants to increase their chances of during a pandemic.

But many still wonder if there is a specific time or frequency you should be taking minerals and vitamins. Each one is a difference, but the key is consistency. Taking a mineral or vitamin once will not do much. It is the routine and discipline of frequently doing this that will really make the difference.

One of the most consistent claims from research on the timings to take certain minerals and vitamins is that you take the vitamins with a drink or during a meal, as no matter what vitamin or mineral it is, your body will be able to absorb and digest it much better.

Because not all vitamins and minerals are created equal, we’re breaking it down to show how you should be taking specific vitamins and minerals. While the exact timing of the day might not be as important as frequency, you should be doing everything possible to ensure that your body will be reaping the full benefits of minerals and vitamins.

Vitamins that are water-soluble should be taken frequently

There is a range of vitamins that the body does not actually store naturally. These types of vitamins are often found instead of animals or plants. Examples of these vitamins are Vitamin C and Vitamin B. When it comes to Vitamin C, you really can’t over-do it, especially if you are feeling like you are getting sick. It is recommended to take vitamin C supplements throughout the day in small doses as your body can’t store the vitamin to use later on! The same is said with Vitamin B, which is most commonly used to reduce stress. Taking this in smaller doses throughout the day will help your body maximize the benefits.

Vitamins that are fat-soluble should be taken only in small doses

Vitamins like Vitamin A, D, or E should only ever be taken in small doses. Unlike Vitamin C, too much of these vitamins at once an actually create a really toxic effect on your own body. They also are absorbed by your body much differently, often needing oils to help your body break it all down. Because of this, it is recommended to always take these vitamins when you are eating a meal so you don’t feel sick!

Vitamins for prenatal should never be taken on an empty stomach

Vitamins like folic acid are recommended for the average woman who is considering becoming pregnant and to take it daily. Other nutrients that should be considered are calcium and iron, something your body will need more of to grow a baby. However, medical professionals recommend avoiding taking these vitamins on an empty stomach as the chances are it could make you feel quite sick! When it comes to prenatal vitamins, it is recommended to tailor your vitamin supplement plan with your doctor as they will know what is best for you to consider taking and the correct dosage for your specific body.

Mineral supplements should be taken for those with a deficiency

When it comes to minerals like iron, calcium, zinc, and magnesium, supplements should really only be considered if you are actually deficient in these minerals. Many people are iron deficient, for example, if they have a vegetarian or vegan diet. The reason that extra caution should be placed around how much and when you take these mineral supplements is that too much of these are actually harmful to your body. And that is certainly something no one wants!

Minerals and vitamins are a super important part of our overall health and wellbeing. But we need to remember that it is all about moderation. Too much of a good thing can become a bad thing, and vice versa. When it comes to consuming your minerals and vitamins through supplements or a vitamin subscription, make sure that you are aware of how you are taking them and the frequency in which you are. When it comes to minerals and vitamins your body can naturally absorb, there is no need to go overboard with your consumption as it can hold on to what it needs for quite some time. And with all supplements, ensure that it is consumed with the appropriate food or water so that your body can absorb it as naturally as possible!

Story by Jacob Maslow

