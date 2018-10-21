How much do you know about Virginia’s largest private industry?
Agriculture is the largest private industry in Virginia – to the tune of a $70 billion economic impact per year. But how much do you really know about food production in the state?
Do you know. . .
- What farmland rents for in your area
- Where Virginia ranks among all states in production of specific ag products
- How many chickens Virginia produces and what their value is
- Which county has the most beef cattle
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has a ready resource to answer these and many other questions. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Service has just released its annual bulletin and you will find it online at nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Virginia/Publications/Annual_Statistical_Bulletin/Annual%20Bulletin_18.pdf.
Bookmark this site and the next time you need to know facts about Virginia agriculture, you’ll have the answer on your phone or laptop.