How much do you know about Virginia’s largest private industry?

Agriculture is the largest private industry in Virginia – to the tune of a $70 billion economic impact per year. But how much do you really know about food production in the state?

Do you know. . .

What farmland rents for in your area

Where Virginia ranks among all states in production of specific ag products

How many chickens Virginia produces and what their value is

Which county has the most beef cattle

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has a ready resource to answer these and many other questions. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Service has just released its annual bulletin and you will find it online at nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Virginia/Publications/Annual_Statistical_Bulletin/Annual%20Bulletin_18.pdf.

Bookmark this site and the next time you need to know facts about Virginia agriculture, you’ll have the answer on your phone or laptop.

