How much do a full set of veneers cost?

If you’ve been wondering the answer to the question, “how much is a full set of veneers cost in Turkey?” then this is for you. The answer to the question is not precise as it depends on a few factors. Every patient has a special smile and a unique set of teeth, so the amount they’ll spend depends on the total number of veneers they need for their teeth. This article looks at why people go for veneers, how much a full set of veneers cost in Turkey and the benefits of getting veneers in Turkey.

Veneers in Turkey

A veneer is a thin layer of stiff material attached to the tooth’s surface. It’s usually recommended to people who have issues with their teeth and want to improve their smile. Most who visit Dentakay Dental Clinic go for a full set covering their smile line. The smile line is the number of teeth visible when a person smiles. Since different patients have different smiles and sets of teeth, their smile lines would be different, and the number of veneers to be fixed would be different. You can obtain a proper cost estimate by scheduling a consultation with the dental clinic or sending pictures of your smiles to them.

Getting veneer placement is expensive, and since health insurance doesn’t cover the expenses of a full veneer set, only a few persons can get it done. Typically, a veneer costs between $900 and $2000 in the United States and $900 and $1300 in the UK. So you can imagine how much a whole set of veneers would cost. Because of this, many people are considering getting a full set of veneers in other countries like Turkey. Here, a veneer can cost even as little as $80 to $100.

How much do a full set of veneers cost in Turkey?

To answer the question, how much is a full set of veneers cost in Turkey? Know that prices vary with clinics, the type of veneer used, and the location as prices in Istanbul may differ from Antalya. Typically, if you want a full set of veneers for your smile line, you may need six or eight veneers for your upper jaw and about 8 or 10 for your lower jaw. The average price for a full set of veneers in Turkey is $3000.

Most prices for composite veneers start from $60 per unit, with some places charging up to $250 per the same unit. Porcelain and laminate veneers, on the other hand, cost a little higher, with a starting price of $80 and an average price of $270 per unit. Getting 10-20 veneers installed is cheaper than fixing one individually, and most clinics offer all-inclusive packages. These packages cover the cost of veneers set of 12, 16, 20, and 28; panoramic x-ray, consultation with the doctor, airport pickup, and a 4-5 day stay at a 4-star hotel.

A full set of veneers in Turkey costs between $3000 and $8000. Before settling for a clinic, be sure that they offer a package deal and if they offer discounts and promos, ensure you seize them so you have a lighter bill.

Factors that affect the cost of a full set of veneers in Turkey

Some factors determine a full set of veneers cost in Turkey, and they include the following:

Type of veneer material

Choosing the suitable material for your veneer treatment can be frustrating as there are different materials suited for different needs and budgets. If you have a teeth gap that needs a dental bridge, then zirconium is the veneer type to go for as they are more solid, albeit a bit more expensive than composite. For veneers that bear almost similar colors to natural teeth, Emax veneers are your go-to, but they come with several weaknesses, are not tough, and do not have a color concealer feature.

The clinic’s reputation

If you’re visiting a highly reputable dental institute or health care center, then be ready to pay higher prices as you’re paying for the clinic’s reputation. Of course, higher prices are not always a sign of superb quality, so ensure proper research before making any deposits.

Doctor’s experience

Most veneer charges have the doctor’s fees included; that is why some prices may look higher. So, a doctor’s experience in veneer placement procedures affects pricing and cost. The more experienced a doctor is, the more expensive your process is.

Benefits of traveling to Turkey for veneers

If you want to install veneers, many benefits are attached to getting them at a Turkish clinic. They include the following:

Cost reduction

In Turkey, a composite veneer costs around $100, while a porcelain veneer costs around $200. This is 3-4 times cheaper than what it costs in the United States or the United Kingdom. You can save up on cash and leave satisfied at a job well done.

Package deals

Most dental clinics in Turkey that perform veneer placement procedures offer package deals to patients. These plans and deals cover veneer units, treatments, airport transportation, accommodation, and a translator/escort. This lets you save on your expenses rather than ordering these services separately.

Quality service

Turkey is a great medical tourist site open to visitors and known for its hospitality. Most clinics here care about their customers and provide the best service to receive positive feedback and not lose their reputation on the international market. Also, most clinics have an escort to welcome you from the airport to the hotel.

Certified doctors and a high-quality environment

The dental clinics here are high quality and have approvals from several recognized international associations like the American Dental Association. They also have well-experienced doctors who have continually honed their skills and are avid participants in international conferences to update their knowledge. Both reaffirm the standard of veneer placement procedures and the materials used.

Story by Baris Erkul