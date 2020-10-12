How much compensation do you get for leg amputation?

Amputation of a limb is one of the most devastating and life-altering potential consequences of an accident. The resulting effects will mean changes in every aspect of the victim’s life. There is the potential to lose your job and be forced to go on disability. You could suffer nerve damage that lasts the rest of your life. You may face changes to how you live your daily life, with the inability to do simple things that you once took for granted. Understandably, a leg amputation case can result in a compensation of over $1,000,000.

How Can I Get Fair Compensation for My Leg Amputation?

Fair compensation for a leg amputation doesn’t exist. No amount of money can make up for the loss of a limb. However, if you’re facing something as life-altering as amputation, there is a level of compensation that is necessary to get by in your new situation.

According to one catastrophic injury lawyer from Hilliard Martinez Gonzales who has seen firsthand the full impact that a serious injury like an amputation can have on their client’s lives, you may be able to claim compensation that can cover the costs of:

Medical bills

Rehabilitation

Lost wages

Damaged property

Pain and suffering

The inability to perform daily activities

The first step in getting the compensation you need to return your life to as close to normal as you can get it is to contact a qualified attorney. A lawyer with experience dealing with catastrophic injuries like leg amputations knows all of the kinds of problems you are likely to face. They can help you to get the money that you need to get your life back on track after an accident.

How Will a Leg Amputation Change My Life?

Leg amputation is going to affect every aspect of your life. Your mobility is the most obvious change you will experience. After an amputation, depending on how much of your leg was lost, what your doctor recommends, and what you can afford, you will either be facing life in a wheelchair, on crutches, or with a prosthetic leg.

Depending on your job, you may lose your ability to work and be forced to change positions within your company, find a new career path entirely, or go on disability.

Your personal life could take on several changes as you are forced to either change the way you approach many of the activities you used to enjoy or give them up entirely.

You will likely suffer from chronic pain for the rest of your life. Lasting nerve damage can leave you with pain that never goes away. There are often surgeries available to help alleviate some of the discomfort you are feeling. Even after several surgeries, there may still be some residual pain. Chronic pain can necessitate the use of pain medications and lead to drug addiction, which comes with a whole other set of problems.

What Will a Lawyer Do for Me?

If you lost your leg to amputation as the result of an accident, a competent attorney will investigate your accident to determine all parties at fault and file suit accordingly. If the injury was the result of negligence on the part of someone else, then your lawyer will negotiate with their attorney to hopefully reach a settlement agreement.

If after investigation, nobody is found to be directly responsible your attorney will negotiate directly with your insurance company to make sure you get the full payout to which you are entitled. Whomever your attorney ends up dealing with, they will be in negotiations through every step of the process in filing your claim to try to come to a settlement.

Even if your case seems airtight, it is almost always better to settle out of court as you can never know for certain how a jury will view the evidence. Plus, if you’re able to settle, you will also avoid the time and lawyers fees associated with a trial and get your money to help pay your bills sooner rather than later.

