How is the local COVID-19 vaccination effort stacking up?

Published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 2:20 pm

As of the end of the day on Monday, Augusta Health had administered 4,461 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 426 on Monday.

The total administered locally, according to the Tuesday update on the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, stands at 4,867.

How does that compare to the efforts statewide and nationally?

It’s a Virginia thing. We’ve got some catching up to do.

The rate per 100,000 residents for our local effort is 3,953.

Statewide, 341,388 doses have been administered, out of the 943,400 doses that have been delivered to local hospitals, health departments, long-term care facilities, medical practices, other community health providers and pharmacies.

The rate per 100,000 residents at the state level: 3,999.

So, locally, we’re in line with what is being done statewide.

How about compared to the national numbers?

The CDC dashboard has 14.7 million doses having been administered nationally.

The rate per 100,000 residents nationally: 4,443.

Across the state line in West Virginia, they’ve administered 8,580 vaccines per 100,000 residents.

Tennessee is at 4,840. Kentucky is at 4,780.

Maryland: 4,220.

Hey, we’re ahead of North Carolina: 3,110.

Augusta Health update

Augusta Health anticipates vaccinating more than 3000 community members at its on-campus clinic this week.

Each week, Augusta Health will administer its entire allocation of vaccine it receives from the state.

No doses are discarded, as the need for the vaccine is greater than the current supply.

Under the direction and request of the Central Shenandoah Health District, Augusta Health’s clinics are focusing on a specific subset of the current priority group: community members over age 75 who live in Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County.

In addition to this assigned population segment, Augusta Health is also still supporting the vaccination of some healthcare workers who practice in Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Augusta Health does not currently have a large enough supply of vaccine to support walk-in clinics.

Community members who meet the current criteria are contacted with invitations by email to schedule an appointment through the state scheduling system. Unfortunately, some of those invitations have been forwarded around the region, and people who are younger than 75, or those residing outside our community are contacting Augusta Health to register for a vaccine.

Those who did not receive a direct invitation will be removed from the schedule and asked to return at a later date.

A legal ID is required to receive the vaccination.

Each week, CSHD staff works in collaboration with Augusta Health staff to coordinate the following week’s priority groups and activities.

As the supply of vaccine increases, and when directed by the CSHD, Augusta Health will be able to expand the number of community members invited for vaccine registration.

The CSHD is now gathering information to prepare for the increased supply. If you are aged 65+, please complete this survey for the CSHD.

By completing this survey, your name will be added to a queue to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. You will be contacted by the Central Shenandoah Health District if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and when there is available vaccine. Completing this survey does not reserve a COVID-19 vaccine for you or create an appointment.

Story by Chris Graham

