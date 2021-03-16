How is technology changing the world of baseball?

Baseball may well be a very old game, but at the end of the day, it’s not outdated. It’s one of the most advanced sports out there. The main thing that you need to know about baseball is that technological advancements have completely changed the game in general. The sport has been one of the favorite pastimes of Americans for quite some time, but it has truly come a long way since it started. In this day and age, new technologies have come to light and it is continuing its revolution, even to this day and age.

Pitch analysis

In the very early days of baseball sports, it would seem that pitchers would throw 80mph fastballs. When you compare that to how things are right now, you will soon see that people often pitch faster than 90mph. The main reason why this is even possible is because players are able to use technology. They have much better ways to rank and analyse their pitches and this is helping them to improve more and more by the year. One of the main ways that pitch data can be gathered is through things like advanced cameras. When you combine this with video and radar, you will soon see that you can measure the data from the ball. Other systems can be used to track the body mechanics of the pitcher.

Betting

Another thing that has drastically changed in baseball is betting. Now you can place a bet from the comfort of your own home. In fact, you can even download an app to place a bet if you want so you can always keep up with the latest sports action when you are on the go. You no longer need to visit the stadium to place your bet and you don’t need to visit your local bookies either. This has helped to take baseball to that next level.

VR

VR is really disrupting the entertainment industry. That being said, it has a lot of potential if you are an athlete. If you are able to bring players into a virtual world, then you will soon find that you can boost the overall effectiveness of what you practice. Traditionally, practices help you to develop specific skills but at the end of the day, sometimes people have trouble translating the things that they have learnt when they are put into the real game. If you are able to step outside your comfort zone, then this can help you to maximise the benefits you get and you may even find that you are able to feel more immersed.

High tech cages

Batting cages might have been around for quite some time. When you look at baseball, you will soon see that the cages are way more advanced when compared to what they were like just a few years ago. Teams can fit batting cages into any space they want, and you can also practice your swing whenever you want. Cameras and sensors can also help you to practice and get feedback in real-time.

