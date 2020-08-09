How global warming is affecting our everyday life

In today’s everyday life, the term ‘global warming’ is used all over social media and the news aggressively.

In fact, we hear about it so much that it’s causing panic and stress in some people and questions about the actual philosophy behind these two words.

And naturally, the opinions of society are divided; some people don’t think that it’s real, while others organize whole campaigns and groups in order to make a change in this aspect.

According to the second group, even a small change matters more than doing nothing at all. And it’s true when you think about it.

But, how much does it actually affect the human population, as well as the wildlife outside of the comfort of our homes? Is it really that serious?

The Way It Impacts Human Health and Wellbeing

Since the name of the problem pretty much speaks for itself, it’s important to understand the concept of it.

Global warming is a way of destroying the balance in the environment, and of course, it affects the health of many species, human included.

One of the most important side effects of this global problem is before anything else, it’s affecting the air that we breathe.

Global warming dries the air and obviously, nature is drier than it should be so it makes it more prone to fires and them spreading across the surroundings. And when this happens, it’s normal for the air to be polluted and toxic for the lungs of the living species around it.

The weather is also hotter and there is less humidity, especially in the parts of the world where summer is the leading season of the year.

Humans as species need humid air in order for the lungs to work properly; dry oxygen just doesn’t do the job well. It also affects agriculture, and this is and for both the farmers and the people in general because when this aspect is out of balance, it means that the food industry is also affected in a negative way that doesn’t benefit anyone.

How Is Environment Handling This Change?

As well as the humans, the environment as well as some pretty noticeable side effects that aren’t doing any good with it.

You may or may not have heard about enormous blocks of ice melting in a matter of weeks, or even days, and the animals that are dependent on those cold, low temperatures are fighting for survival.

They even use cannibalism and brutality between each other in order to survive the day without starving to death.

Also, the ice melting can cause floods and imbalance between the amount of water versus land that can become life-threatening to everyone in a short period of time. The pants and the animals are also facing some pretty serious issues such as:

Imbalanced weather conditions;

An excessive amount of water;

Not enough humidity in the air etc.

It may not seem like a big problem now but everything in nature is linked. If one of the few important links of the chain falls out of place, the whole situation can break apart.

