How foot surgery can improve your life

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020

Do you ever stop and think about how much time you spend on your feet on a daily basis? Odds are, this is something you’d only notice if you experienced moderate to severe foot pain. Unfortunately, if you have pains in your ankles, foot joints, arches, soles, or individual toes, then you know just how debilitating foot discomfort can be.

Understandably, many people are reticent to consider foot surgery to address a seemingly minor problem. Yet, the reality is that some foot pains will only get worse over time. And while some nonsurgical treatment options can alleviate pain temporarily –– in many instances –– surgery is the only way to permanently address a foot-pain problem. Surgery is, for example, the only genuine bunion cure.

If you’ve been hesitant to have work done on your foot (or feet), then consider these three ways that foot surgery can improve your life:

No More Pain

Some people experience such excruciating foot pain that it prevents them from carrying out basic tasks during the day. Plain and simple, surgery acts first and foremost to halt pain from common issues like heel spurs or bunions. So no more wincing every time you stand up and no more struggling to get out of bed in the morning.

Increased Autonomy

Some individuals with chronic foot pain may not be able to function without the assistance of others. If the pain in your feet is so bad that you can’t stand for more than a few minutes, then you might need help from others to complete basic errands. Foot surgery, in some of these cases, can improve a person’s autonomy significantly. In addition, foot surgery allows many people to pursue leisure opportunities they may have missed out on the past, such as playing with their grandchildren, golfing, or traveling abroad.

Greater Convenience

Having foot pain is time consuming. Indeed, it can take a lot of time for someone with foot pain to do something as simple as check the mail. Also, people with foot pain who resist having surgery may end up spending a lot of time looking for specialized shoes and/or corrective devices like bunion splints. Obviously, these items are pricey, but they’re also inconvenient and may be difficult to find in regular stores.

Conclusion

In the long run, foot surgery can be extremely beneficial for many people. Plus, modern technology has made foot surgery faster, safer, and more affordable than ever before. Doctors have worked hard to reduce recovery times –– so the sooner you choose to address a foot issue with a medical professional, the sooner you can get back to enjoying life to the fullest.

