How does online casino gambling regulation work in the USA?

Gambling laws in the United States are a little confusing. The federal government has allowed each state to decide whether or not to legalize online gambling in the country. At the time of writing, only a few U.S. states have legalized online casino gambling, and they follow a very similar regulatory process as to the UK. Keep reading on to find out how USA gambling regulation works.

How does gambling regulation work in the UK?

Before we can touch on how regulation works in the USA, it’s important to take a look at how the UK regulates its gambling industry. In the UK, both brick-and-mortar and online gambling is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). Online gambling operators looking to offer their games or services to the country must hold a valid license from the UKGC, which is obtained by adhering to the organization’s strict licensing conditions, which were set to protect players.

These include requiring operators to follow social responsibility guidelines, such as conducting financial and identification checks on customers and providing players with safer gambling tools. The Commission’s other licensing conditions include requiring operators and developers to work with independent auditors to ensure their casino games are fair, requiring operators to promote bonuses accurately, and requiring operators to work with the GAMSTOP self-exclusion service, allowing customers to block themselves from all gambling websites in the UK.

In short, the UK Gambling Commission ensures that players are protected, are interacted with if their gambling behavior changes, are offered fair and safe games, and are not put at risk in any way when gambling online. The regulated online casinos in the United Kingdom are among some of the best in the world, thanks to the strict licenses imposed by the UKGC.

USA online gambling: What states have legalized it?

At the time of writing, only New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia have legalized online casino gambling. Like the UK Gambling Commission, all of the above states have their own independent regulatory bodies, such as the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Michigan Gaming Control Board, and West Virginia Lottery Commission.

Although the rules and conditions may vary somewhat, the above regulatory bodies, much like the UKCG, generally award licenses to gambling operators and game developers, ensure that players are protected and kept safe, and ensure that all games offered to customers within their state are fair and legitimate.

The number of states that currently allow for online casino gambling is small, but more are expected to follow in the next few months and years. However, it’s important to note that a majority of U.S. states allow for online sports betting, which needs to be regulated just like casino gambling.

UK And USA gambling regulation

The regulatory bodies work similarly to the UK Gambling Commission, and all of the organizations work to keep players safe and protected. The UK Gambling Commission is widely regarded as one of the best gambling regulators around, so it’s no surprise to find that regulatory bodies in the USA have followed in its footsteps in placing customer protection at the forefront while ensuring they are offered the best possible experience at the same time.