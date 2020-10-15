How do you price a tree job?

Do you have trees on your commercial or residential property? You might be used to occasional pruning services, but have you ever thought of tree removal? Tree service pros offer a range of options, from pruning, trimming, removal, and stump removal, to mention a few. You may have requested a quote, only to be hit with a figure that seems insensible. Despite checking in with a few tree removal services, the figure seems to be averaging the same huge amount, typically ranging from $225 to $3,900, a quote you can’t seem to understand how it is derived.

A lot goes into the work, not just slicing the tree with a chainsaw. What’s more, the job is risky, with injuries and death posing a significant threat. It takes the right tools, experience, expertise, and a great deal of liability insurance to get the work done. If you have no idea how tree jobs are priced, here are a few pointers to guide you.

The condition

You might think that removing your tree that’s falling apart is an easy-peasy, but that’s far from the truth. Trees that have been dead for some time poses extra risks as they are brittle and likely to shatter as you endeavor to remove it. This requires specialized equipment, such as a bucket truck or crane, and the skills to effectively navigate the task. The condition is among the factors that you might overlook, yet it counts while pricing tree jobs. With the need to deploy specialized equipment to enhance the process’s safety and effectiveness, you can expect to pay some extra bucks, more than you might initially anticipate.

Location

Your tree’s location is a no-brainer; the more complicated the area, the higher the price. Are you worried that your tree will damage your neighbor’s fence or pool? How about falling on parked cars, or causing a significant disturbance by, for example, blocking the road? A tree can cause a range of damages. Following its location, it demands a set of procedures to ensure that such damages are mitigated. With specialized tools and approaches, such as slicing the branches and cutting the trunk at certain points and angles, the pros will assess the situation and provide tree jobs that will leave your property intact. Such factors are considered when pricing the tree removal service, and from the quote, you can tell the complexity of the work needed.

The tree location affects the pros’ process to remove it, but what about getting to your property? Are you miles away from the closest tree service? Getting the equipment to your property might cost the pros a lot, especially if your property is in remote areas. Your property’s accessibility also counts while pricing the tree jobs, a consideration that might not be on top of your thoughts.

The size

The tree size is another apparent consideration that significantly affects the tree service cost. The smallest trees removal, on average, costs $100 to $300, noting that they are the easiest to remove; these are trees sizes below 15 ft. Medium-sized trees, averaging below 30ft, costs around $300 to $700, while large ones, up to 80 ft, will see you spending between $700 and $1100. Extra-large trees that are anything beyond 80ft tall will cost you above $1100, mostly averaging $2500 to $4500. While the height seems to be the primary consideration, tree size also factors the diameter.

The bigger the tree, the demanding the process, noting that each demands certain tools, skills, and experience to limit the risks, including personal injuries or even death. If, for example, you are dealing with a huge tree with heavy branches, located between buildings leaving lesser space, the pros have to devise a creative approach to ensure that the property isn’t damaged in the process. This puts them at higher risks, noting that a single miscalculation could cause considerable losses that they’ll be held responsible for. You can expect to pay considerably more for the skills, time, work, and equipment that the tree removal demands in such a situation.

Tree type

Palm, oak, maple, and poplar trees can’t be priced the same amount. Each tree has a set of unique features that requires a specialized approach. Even if they are of the same size, considerations such as weight vary, requiring certain tools to ensure that the process doesn’t go sideways. While it is obvious that some trees grow bigger than others, you might not realize the unique features that could make it quite a hassle to remove it. Long branches, some growing as huge as a trunk, a load of waste such as leaves, and considerations such as thorns on branches makes it trickier to cut the tree, let alone remove it from the area. This automatically translates to higher rates, a concern that you might easily overlook while concentrating on the tree’s size.

Additional services

Standard tree removal costs might not include additional services you might need to ensure that the area is left as preferred. For instance, you might require the tree service to include hauling the waste from the site, an additional task that factors while pricing the job. Tree chipping also comes at a cost. If you want to keep the tree but require log splitting to facilitate its use, for example, in the fireplace, it will cost you some extra bucks. While getting the quote, such concerns will determine how much you need to pay.

Finding the best tree removal service might not be a cakewalk. While comparing various quotes, you might be tempted to settle for the cheapest service. However, before making the final call, keep in mind that saving a few bucks might come back to haunt you. For instance, you might enlist an uninsured company, incur considerable losses, and spend an extensive period trying to get compensation. It gets worse if you hire an unlicensed company, as they can disappear without a trace, leaving you with a mess you can hardly manage. Ensuring that the service is licensed, insured, and has a good reputation can’t be stressed enough to guarantee that you realize the value of your hard-earned cash.

