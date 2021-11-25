How do you choose a casino not on Gamstop?

Gamstop is a British charity aimed at combating gambling addiction. Attitudes towards the community are not unequivocal, with some players supporting the idea, while others are looking for non Gamstop casinos.

This is because the sites cooperating with Gamstop impose restrictions on users: the number of hours spent on the site and the amount of money spent each month is limited.

Every half an hour, the player receives a notification about the amount of time spent on the platform, which distracts from the game and prevents them from concentrating. Because of this, players prefer sites with no limits.

Advantages of online casinos not cooperating with Gamstop

Non-Gamstop sites don’t restrict players’ activities: users can bet any amount they want and spend all night at the casino.

In addition, independent platforms have more generous bonuses: this is due to the fact that UK casinos with Gamstop must have UKGC or MGA licenses, which are costly, as well as pay taxes. Sites with international licenses are exempt from the costs, so they can offer players more tempting gifts.

That said, many independent online casinos allow you to contract with Gamcare on a voluntary basis if the player wants to limit their budget or the length of the gaming session.

Recommendations for choosing online casinos not on Gamstop

Due to the increasing popularity of gambling, fraudulent one-day sites have appeared online, which lure newcomers with generous bonuses, and then do not pay out winnings.

To avoid unpleasant experiences, you should choose carefully online casinos, paying attention to the observance of important criteria.

Licensing

Online casinos should be regulated by a regional or international body that will check the quality of their services and guarantee fair payouts. Licenses from the UK, Curacao, Malta, Gibraltar, etc. are quoted worldwide.

All the games in the directory must be regularly tested by an independent organization eCogra, which excludes the influence of the bookmaker on the outcome of the game and ensure fair conditions for all users.

You can view the quality certificates on the homepage.

Wide range of games

The main feature of the gambling games is their variety. Online casino catalogues include games for all tastes, from slots to table games.

Slots, roulette, bingo, bingo, scratch cards and craps belong to the category of lucky games. They involve no user influence on the outcome of a round: winning depends solely on chance.

Poker, blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, and keno are table games. These games require the application of logical thinking, the ability to think in critical situations and use strategies to predict the outcome of the round.

Live games deserve special attention, as they allow the user to interact with the dealer via video broadcasts and have a rich gaming session.

Preferably, the catalogue is updated monthly with new releases from top software vendors, and players can try them out for free in demo mode.

Generous bonuses

Bookmakers use bonuses to promote their services and to reward loyal customers. For players, however, it is a free opportunity to try out the games they like and practice their strategies.

Bonuses can be obtained for registering, making a first deposit, inviting friends, and actively playing on the site.

It is desirable that online casinos often spoil customers with gifts – no deposit and deposit bonuses.

An abundance of transaction methods

Gambling involves betting with real money. It is important that the customer can deposit and withdraw funds in a comfortable way.

The greater the number of bank cards and e-wallets supported by the casino – the better. It is desirable that the bookmaker does not charge extra commission for the payment and does not limit the monthly withdrawal limit.

Prompt and responsive technical support

Technical problems inevitably occur on any website. The main thing is that the user can contact the administrator at any time and get reasonable, prompt help.

Comfortable interface

From the interface and comfort of navigation depends on the overall impression of the site. It is important that the color scheme online casino is not irritating, and bright pop-up banners do not distract from the game.

Quality sorting games in the catalogue will help you quickly find the game, focusing on key parameters and tags.

Gamstop is good for people who have problems with self-control and are prone to gambling addiction.

Users who know how to plan their budget and time can favor independent gaming platforms that have no restrictions.

When choosing an online casino, one should pay attention to the basic criteria, namely the availability of a license, range of games, bonus policy, active technical support, comfort and style of interface, available deposit and withdrawal methods.

Story by Scott Ilavin

