How do professional gamblers actually win on sports betting?

Professional gambling is a risky enterprise, but there are people out there who manage to turn a profit consistently. One of the best ways to win consistently is through betting on sports, as although you can’t affect the outcome of a sports bet, you can pick the right bets. In addition, successful bettors are able to use research and math to consistently place winning bets, increasing their bankroll and taking profits regularly.

So just how exactly is it done? In this guide, you’ll learn more about how professional gamblers choose the right bets and the systems they have in place to increase their chances. Although not every bet will win, professional gamblers can win more often and win when it matters. You’ll be able to find out exactly how below.

Do your research

The basis of becoming a successful bettor is extensive pre-match research. All good bettors need to do their research before even thinking of placing a bet, checking the team form, injury news, weather, and other important stats. Research should never be overlooked, as that’s a great way to waste your bets. Sites like DailyFantasyCafe.com also provide research, information, and sports betting picks that you can make use of.

Choose the right sports betting site

Choosing a sportsbook is the first step in any professional sports bettors career. There are loads of different sports betting sites available, and the US legal sports betting market is increasing all the time as new states legalize and regulate sports betting. If you want to come out on top and make the most profits, you’re going to want to find a site that offers good features, bonuses, and, most importantly, great odds.

The odds are what will have the biggest impact on your success, and although major sites have similar odds, there is always variance to be found. You’ll find that some sports have better odds than others, so you should also make sure that the site you use has great odds on the sport you want to bet on. The most successful professional gamblers will use multiple sports betting sites to always take advantage of the best odds.

Understand value

If the odds on an outcome pay out more than they should be, based on the true probability, the bet is described as having value. A worthwhile wager does not imply a risk-free, fail-safe formula for success. Instead, professional bettors look for value in the odds, where the odds don’t line up with the true chance of success. A good example of this is where lots of people bet on a popular team to win, even if they’re not having the best season. In this case, backing the underdog against the favorite will provide value.

Use the right strategy

Strategy in betting involves researching bets, finding value, and placing your bets. Most bettors use a system to manage how much they bet, splitting their bankroll into units and placing one unit per bet. A unit should be a percentage of the total bankroll, as this means that unit size grows when you’re doing well and decreases when you’re not. This way, you’ll be able to preserve your bankroll for longer.

It’s important to always follow your strategy and avoid getting carried away. Some people get too emotional when they win or lose a bet, leading to them forgetting their strategy and losing money. Always stay in control and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Story by Stephen Atcheler

