How do I get a veteran’s license in Georgia?

Published Monday, Mar. 30, 2020, 10:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Veteran’s compensation benefits are just one entitlement vets can enjoy in Georgia. In addition to your benefits, you may be qualified to receive special driver’s licenses, ID cards, and license plates. These driver-related designations help veterans showcase their contributions to their country.

License plates that identify the driver of a vehicle as either a veteran or a disabled vet grant them permission to park in spaces exclusively marked for the handicapped. They are processed by the Department of Driver Services (DDS) and/or the Department of Revenue (DOR).

Regardless of your VA disability rating, as long as you are a veteran, you can apply for these driver privileges. Keep reading to learn more about obtaining a special veteran’s license plate or veteran’s driver’s license.

Georgia Driver’s Licenses for Veterans

Veteran driver’s licenses can be obtained from the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Veterans who served in the US Armed Forces and were honorably discharged and current and former members of the National Guard with at least 20 years of service can obtain this license.

To be classified as a veteran on a Georgia driver’s license, you will be required to perform or meet the following criteria:

You must have entered service from Georgia

You must be a current resident of Georgia and must be able to prove legal residency in Georgia for the past two consecutive years

You must take a vision test

You must present proof of ID, your Social Security number, and proof of residency as outlined above to the Department of Driver Services

Veteran driver’s licenses are given free of charge to qualifying veterans. You are also exempt from paying a license renewal fee once your veteran’s license expires.

License Plates

To apply for a veteran’s license plates, you must complete MV-9W Request for Manufacture of a Special Veteran License Plate and take it, along with a copy of DD Form 214 (or other supporting documentation) to your local tax office.

If your dates of active service fall within a recognized service time frame, chances are you qualify for these plates. For the state of Georgia, these dates include the following:

World War II

Korea

Vietnam

The Lebanon, Berlin, Dominican Republic, or Grenada Conflicts

Panama Liberation

Persian Gulf

Global War on Terrorism/Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom

This is the same active service date criteria veterans need to meet to qualify for a veterans driver’s license.

Driver’s Licenses

To obtain a veteran’s driver’s license, take DD Form 214 and proof of residency to a Veteran’s Field Service Office for verification. To find a Veterans Field Service office near you, visit the Department of Veterans Service website.

Once you receive a Certificate of Eligibility, take all of your documents to your nearest Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) office. A DDS representative will conduct a vision exam, verify your eligibility, and issue your veteran’s driver’s license.

The documents you’ll need include your birth certificate or passport, your Social Security card, and proof of residency. If you need help with this process, you can contact a lawyer who specializes in veterans law.

An experienced attorney can help you get the veteran designation on your license plate and driver’s license in Georgia. They can also answer any questions you have about applying for disability or VA compensation rates.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments