How do I get a fair settlement for a car accident?

You are going to work, driving in your fairly new vehicle when suddenly, another car veers off into your direction. This forces you to swerve and collide into a truck. You end up with a hospital bill, a pile of bills for follow-up treatments, and plenty of missed work. The at-fault driver’s insurance offers you a settlement, but it’s not enough to cover your damages. What do you do next?

Getting a fair settlement from an insurance company is possible, but it’s not going to be easy. This article will cover the basics of what it will take to get fair compensation.

Hire an Experienced Lawyer

Your lawyer will help you understand how to get a fair settlement for the car accident. They will also bring confidence and weight to your case during negotiations. Choose a lawyer who specializes in handling car accident cases and has a high rate of success.

There are multiple steps in calculating your compensation in a car accident claim to increase your chances of getting a fair settlement. Follow the link if you’d like to speak to a lawyer about compensation in your case.

Understand What the Car Insurance Policy States

You might want to straight-line the details in your case by first checking out whether or not the insurance policy covers damages from an accident. Call your insurer to ask questions about what your policy covered and the payment limits.

Document All You Can

Your chances of getting a fair settlement for a car accident may increase with the evidence that is brought forward. Gather witness statements, medical records, police reports, and any other documents pertaining to the accident. Your lawyer can help out with this as you recover.

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence you can have is a crash reconstruction that proves that you were not the at-fault party. Adequate evidence that clearly demonstrates that you deserve compensation will save a lot of time trying to prove negligence. It will also give you more time to focus on winning fair compensation.

Know All of Your Damages

Other than medical bills and the cost of repairs for your car, other lesser-known damages may include the cost to hire a housekeeper as you recover, wage loss, loss of business, cost of rehabilitation, and pain and suffering from the traumatic experience.

Have A Rough Figure in Mind

Damages such as medical bills, property damages, and tangible financial losses are easy to recover. Compile all your bills and receipts that show the value of damages suffered from the accident. At the back of your mind, establish a minimum and maximum expected payment range that you’ll accept. Be sure not to share this figure with the insurance company or claims adjuster.

Do Not Accept the First Offer on The Table

Getting an offer for a car accident claim can be exciting, but try to tame your excitement. The claims adjuster is not looking out for your best interests. This is why you should always involve your lawyer during negotiations. Your attorney will counter the offer by providing your list of damages and losses alongside with evidence to support your claims.

Your lawyer will advise you once the claims adjuster puts the first offer on the table. Do not accept the first offer that is presented to you. The first offer will not be enough to cover your damages. This first figure is chosen not to make sure you are compensated, but rather to hold onto the insurer’s profits.

Review the Offer

After negotiations, you will receive an adjusted claim. It’s upon you to decide whether the settlement is adequate or not. Factors to keep in mind while determining include:

Possible results if you proceed to take your claim to court.

How far apart your demands and the insurer’s offer are.

The uncertainty involved in court resolution for your case.

Once the insurance company has made their highest offer, you can decide whether or not to accept it. If you decide it’s not enough to cover your damages, you will have to take them to court to have a judge or jury decide.

