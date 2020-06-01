How do I calm down after a car accident?

A car crash can be a very emotional experience. You may feel shocked, you may be in pain, and another driver may even yell at you. After a wreck, it’s important to stay calm, but that may be easier said than done. The first thing you should do if you’re having trouble keeping it together is to breathe deeply and count to ten.

Being calm is the best way to handle the aftermath of an accident. It will help you to document your evidence and to deal with any other involved parties. In this article, we’ll cover the steps you’ll need to take after a crash. Knowing what to do ahead of time can go a long way toward keeping the situation under control.

How to Deal with a Car Accident in 5 Easy Steps

Follow these steps after a car accident for the easiest possible recovery. They will help you if you end up in court.

Get Everyone to Safety

The very first thing you need to do is simply focus on the safety of yourself and all other people involved in the accident. If possible, move the vehicles to the side of the road and turn on hazard lights. Then shut off the car and make sure it is safe to exit before getting out of the car and standing as far as possible away from moving traffic.

Call for Help

Next it is time to call the police and emergency medical responders. If a person is injured, go ahead and call 911 to ask for an ambulance. You should also call 911 if you suspect the situation is unsafe, such as being stopped in a busy highway or getting into a conflict with the other driver.

If the collision is minor and no one is injured, you can call the non-emergency police phone number. This step is important because it allows you to legally report the accident and get assistance with collecting information and determining fault.

Exchange Personal Information

Once all the healthcare emergencies and basic legal matters are dealt with, it’s time to start thinking about the financial aspect of dealing with a car crash. One of the most important things you need to do is find a way to get in touch with the other driver. You will need their name and their personal insurance information.

A police officer can help you get all these important details if the other person is trying to avoid discussing it. Try to keep the conversation focused on exchanging contact info instead of discussing what happens, so you do not accidentally admit fault for anything.

Collect Documentation

While you are still at the scene of the accident, go ahead and collect as much documentation as possible of what happened. Take pictures of the scene and closeup images of the damage to the vehicles.

You should also take images of any visible injuries to assist with later claims for medical bills. If anyone witnessed the accident, ask them if you can have their contact information.

In cases where the accident may have been captured by a store’s security camera, consider going ahead and asking for a copy. Some companies will delete security footage in a day or so if no thefts occurred in the store during that time.

If you weren’t at fault in the accident and you were hurt, you may also want to arrange a consultation with a car injury lawyer. Having a legal professional with experience on your side can be a huge benefit during insurance negotiations.

File Your Insurance Claim

Once you get home, it is time to do the final step and file your insurance claim. You may need to call the company or fill out a form on their website. Then your insurance company will take over the case for you. They may be able to help you find a shop to repair the car and assist you with paying for repair bills.

Keep in mind that there is the possibility of the insurance company totaling your car. If the company finds that the price of fixing your car will be more than the total value of the vehicle. If this happens, then your insurance company will give you the actual cash value of the car before the accident or replace your car with a comparable make and model.

