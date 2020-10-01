How do GPS wallet trackers work?

Turning your entire apartment upside down, calling friends in the middle of their busy schedules, running to bars you last visited and asking questions about whether or not they saw your wallet can be really frustrating. Misplacing your wallet isn’t something you want to experience, but it sure happens to a lot of people.

However, those days are gone thanks to the magic of GPS wallet trackers and other smart wallets.

A small device or chip attached to your personal belongings and connected to an app on your mobile phone, is called a tracker. A tracker records the location of an object it is attached to when activated, and sends this information to your mobile phone. All of this is done remotely through an external third party, or directly between the tracker and the mobile phone.

What is GPS Tracking?

With a network of 24 satellites in orbit and devices on the ground, establishing a person’s or object’s location, GPS tracking- a Global Positioning System, which has three separate data sets;

Positioning

Navigating

This article will explain how a GPS wallet works, and the basis of GPS tracking, so as to give you a proper understanding of what this technology is all about, and how to harness it.

How Does A GPS Wallet Work

The GPS which is the Global Positioning System tracking, is a method used to work out, find out or trace exactly where an item is, could be anything, as long as it was missing and needs to be found.

A GPS tracking system can be placed in different places, ranging from a vehicle, to a mobile phone or even on special GPS devices that are fixed units or portable units.

GPS tracking systems have also made the job of getting exact location information easy. A parent can track the location of their children, a company can track the progress of delivery items, or even keep guard on valued items in transit.

What To Look Out For When Getting a GPS Wallet

Before you buy a GPS tracker, you have to decide whether you want to with a remote transmitter or an application on your mobile phone.

Preferably, your mobile phone is your best bet when it comes to GPS trackers, because it is always on you and you’ll be able to get the information that your wallet is missing quickly. But however, mobile phones can also go missing, hence the idea of Remote Transmitters- these trackers can control a lot of receivers.

A receiver is a piece usually not to be known by anyone else asides you, and often placed inside your wallet, or anywhere else; like on your pet or even your keys.

Also the GPS tracker has a range, and usually, it’s said that the longer the range, the better, as this allows the receiver’s noise-emitter to be activated from far distances. A range is mostly around 100-200 feet far.

The battery is as important as the GPS tracker itself, because with the battery being alive in the missing device, it makes it easier to track the item.

Here are a few trackers worth considering

Simjar Wireless RF Tracker

Tile Slim

Esky Wireless RF Item Locator

Findkey Wireless RF Locator

Conclusion

GPS tracking has come to stay, and it is playing an important role in our search and rescue operations, and it has become a big part of our modern life.

Making it easy to find your wallet when it’s missing, GPS wallet trackers have also ruled out the lost and found headaches by using the location of your lost item to help find it, it can also have it ring through the application installed on your mobile phone.

