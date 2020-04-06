How companies combine SEO and PR in 2020

Even though search engine optimization (SEO) may not seem essential for PR in companies, it can help direct content so it can be visible. According to many business experts, PR and SEO complement each other perfectly, and SEO is essential to every PR strategy.

Google’s most recent core algorithm updates have created an intelligent algorithm, and SEO practices must be adjusted to accommodate these changes. SEO can now be used for more than just collecting clicks, but is important in creating a good first impression at brand contact.

For companies, most of their future partners, clients and customers are introduced from their wage pages and visibility can only be achieved with SEO that offers higher rankings on search engine results pages (SERP). Therefore, a good PR strategy needs SEO allowing visibility through better ranking. Thereafter, attention needs to be paid on how to get more clicks that then lead to more conversions. This does not mean strong conventional tactics such as directory submissions are to be forgotten – but that you need a wider approach to do well these days.

Online presence surpasses clicks

Google’s efforts are concentrated on keeping websites on SERP instead of them just clicking through. This can be achieved by earning snippets or answer boxes. If a company can earn these, they have a better position as an authoritative source, much like those from reputable publishers. This is also the case for those that have high ranking links but have no answer box or snippets.

Therefore, brand presence is what smart SEO is all about because it may make it more difficult to measure ROI but offers a long-term return.

Consistent ranking comes at a price

Changes in how Google pages features its top 10 organic search results mean that only 3% of their SERPS now feature them. Pages need to feature more than just ads and need answer boxes, PAA question boxes, snippets, organic links and more because those searching have probably already interacted with the competition and are almost ready to proceed to a purchase.

This entails that content be optimized to reach users earlier, and before they have had any contact with a company’s competitors. This allows the company the time to build a relationship with customers before the competitors do and makes it easier to rank.

It is up to the marketing team and PR to collaborate and to create an SEO strategy for consistent ranking because this now comes at a price. Good search rankings give the brand credibility and trustworthiness. With a proper SEO strategy, brands can occupy a higher ratio of the first result page and show valuable information such as operation hours, contact detail and promotions before the users even visit the website.

Best practices allow companies to weather any future storms

With over 3.5 billion smartphone users worldwide, the majority start most searches for their essential needs on their mobile. Mobile optimized websites prove that a company is reputable.

Ensuring that a company has good standing can prove very useful in any future crisis, especially since it may take some time to mobilize a direct response.

Current best practices for SEO and PR

Optimized UX for mobile

Quality text content

Optimized voice searches

Video content of the highest quality offering answers to questions

In companies, SEO teams need to be on the same level of thinking as the PR teams to create strategies that reaps results.

