How companies are driving sales using coupons

Published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 12:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Every year, it becomes even more of a struggle to survive. Money goes lesser in value and products go higher in value, which makes it hard for ordinary people like us to be able to get ourselves our daily needs. Let’s be real here, times are getting tough, especially when there’s a global pandemic happening. More and more people are getting laid off from their jobs as the months pass by due to our economy going lower and lower. How do we survive then? When our world revolves around money, how do we provide for our families? These are questions we ask ourselves as time goes by, and it is completely normal to feel fear as each month becomes difficult to deal with.

But what is the best way to cut back on spending during this time? The answer here is simple. Couponing. Coupons have been a lifesaver to many families in America. We can’t blame these families, who wouldn’t want to use these coupons to get a good deal on groceries, or basic human needs? If you have kids of your own, you’d understand the struggle of having to manage your money just so to buy food for not only you and your spouse, but your children as well. Coupons exist in many platforms. It can be through websites, emails, or even on newspapers or magazines, and books as well. They have existed for longer than anyone has thought, and it continues to give amazing deals to those who are interested in getting a good deal.

Aren’t there times that you think to yourself: “Well if everyone gets a good deal, how do companies benefit from it?” and that is actually a very interesting question. In this article, you’ll learn how big companies bare4 driving sales using coupons.

It may not seem like it, but every year, more than $47 billion dollars worth of digital coupons are redeemed by the average consumer. Many people may think that coupons are useless to an average consumer, but there are actual people who take discounts seriously. These people are where companies benefit from. 80 percent of consumers use discount codes or coupons which means that this brings more customers into buying products. Imagine millions of consumers looking for the best deals are coming into your site to purchase items. That’s more than what a company probably makes compared to an average day.

Here is how companies drive sales using coupons:

Gift Cards – Returning or loyal customers benefit the most out of this, which makes them purchase more items. Account Credit – One time specials give companies more sales Dollar Discounts – This is the best strategy and the oldest trick in the book. This strategy lures more customers to your business. Vouchers or Coupon Codes – Offering coupons such as a tessabit coupon will encourage a consumer to purchase products that they are loyal to as they already know the product they will be purchasing. Percentage Discounts – Subscription-based services are what real consumers get to buy your products.

Story by Amy Fischer

Related

Comments