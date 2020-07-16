How certain heavy duty parts are the ideal fix for high-performance vehicles

Published Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020, 5:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

When you think about the uses of heavy-duty aftermarket tractor parts, it’s unlikely that jeeps, diesel trucks, hauling equipment, and other high-performance vehicles will be the first thing that comes to mind. You’d rightfully assume that the differences between tractors on the one hand, and these consumer-oriented vehicles are perhaps too great for them to share anything in common. Yet, there are tractor parts that can be used in these cars.

In fact, looking back at the history of the automobile, auto parts have routinely crossed over between personal cars and tractors. Remember, Lamborghini may be known for its expensive line of sports cars today, but the company actually started off as a tractor company. Heavy-duty tractor parts have the advantage of rigor and longevity when fitted on high-performance vehicles.

If you are considering replacing a part on your high-performance vehicle, tractor parts from aftermarket players such as https://www.costex.com/ may be a viable, practical and efficient alternative. Here are three examples.

Filters

Diesel fuel filters remove water and foreign particles from the fuel in order to prevent damage to injector components and the injection pump. They do need to change regularly. That should happen after anywhere between 10,000 and 20,000 miles. The older the diesel engine, the sooner replacement is needed i.e., at 10,000 miles. For newer engines, the 20,000-mile benchmark will be adequate.

Most diesel engines have two fuel filters. The primary filter sits between the engine and the fuel tank and helps clean the fuel before it’s relayed to the fuel transfer pump. The secondary filter is near the engine to deliver a second final clean before the fuel gets to the fuel injectors. You have to replace all the fuel filters at a go in order to keep the overall system efficient and synchronized.

When you use heavy-duty tractor filters for your diesel truck and hauling equipment engines, you’ll be more likely to get a filter that’s designed to endure more rigor. Such filters are well suited to get rid of the contamination that would accelerate piston ring wear, reduce performance and power, and diminish engine life. While a tractor fuel filter may cost more, the savings in potential repairs that would arise from using a lower caliber filter are more than worth it.

Engine Bearings

Engine bearings support and protect the crankshaft, allowing it to spin freely within the engine. As with any vehicle part, engine bearings can be worn out or become faulty. You’ll usually be alerted of the looming problem by a knocking noise when you start the car or as the engine runs. Engine bearings are relatively inexpensive. That said, a problem with the engine bearings must be addressed as soon as possible. The longer it remains, the greater the cost of repair/replacement and the graver the danger to the car’s occupants on the road.

For high-performance vehicles, in particular, your choice of engine bearings will go a long way toward determining the success of an engine rebuild. Heavy-duty aftermarket tractor engine bearings could be just what you need to extend the service of your engine bearings and reduce the likelihood of failure in the future.

Gaskets

A gasket seals the junction linking the engine block and the cylinder head. It’s meant to ensure high compression in the engine by preventing the leaking of engine oil into cylinders. Diesel engines are more prone to head gasket failure when compared to gasoline engines.

Diesel gasket repair is also more difficult thanks to the more complex operation of the diesel engine and the work involved during the repair. Diesel engines have higher combustion pressures during operation and, therefore, are subjected to much more pressure over the course of their lifetime.

Unlike gasoline engines that depend on a spark to ignite the fuel-air mixture, diesel engines combust because of the sheer heat of the intake air charge. They have a high compression ratio and often have turbocharges that only add to the exertion on the gasket. A standard head gasket for a diesel truck will do the job, but you can get much more service in your gasket if you install a suitable heavy duty gasket instead. Built to withstand the peak pressure in a diesel tractor engine, these gaskets are a great fit for the high-performance environment.

So next time you are shopping for replacement parts for your high-performance diesel truck, jeep, or hauling equipment, consider using heavy-duty aftermarket tractor parts.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments