How CBD gummies can help athletes recover faster

Athletes have a particular need for quick, effective muscle recovery following daily intense workout sessions. Their bodies undergo significant stress based on hours of physical exercise as they stay in shape and prepare for their competitions.

There are many strategies for speeding up muscle recovery, and cannabidiol (CBD) may be one of them. CBD is a substance taken from the hemp plant. However, it does not have the psychoactive properties of marijuana that produce a “high.” Therefore, it’s perceived as safe and effective for use at any age and has proven time and again to improve the users’ physical and mental health.

Those who have tried CBD for its various medicinal and stress-relieving purposes can’t say enough good things about it. One of the easiest ways to take CBD after a workout is through CBD gummies.

As a busy athlete, you’ll find that researching and buying CBD gummies for sale online is one of the simplest and most effective tools at your disposal for improving your health and recovery, Everyone may experience slightly different results, but here are a few things you can look forward to when taking CBD for muscle recovery.

Pain Relief

Pain is one of the most common side effects for athletes working out several hours per day. It makes it difficult to return to practice when you’re overly sore or injured. CBD has shown great promise in relieving that pain for athletes, so they can return to the game sooner.

This is thanks to its effect on the endocannabinoid system in your body that signals pain. “CB1 receptors are present in nervous system areas involved in modulating nociception,” hemp expert Antonio DeRose told Chiropractic Economics. “And evidence supports a role of the endocannabinoids in pain modulation. This can help athletes who suffering from pain due to injury or training.”

Anti-Inflammatory Aid

Inflammation is one of the most common causes of pain. It also severely inhibits muscle repair, making you feel stiff and sore and slowing down your recovery process.

“CBD can attach to the CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system, encouraging the reduction of inflammation in many areas of the body including tissue, the brain, intestines, and some studies even indicate its therapeutic use for conditions like fibrosis and rheumatoid arthritis,” DeRose says.

A study published in 2010 strongly supports DeRose’s assessment. It showed that the effect on the endocannabinoid system reduced the production of chemicals in the body that lead to inflammation. Suppression of these inflammatory responses allows the muscles to repair themselves more quickly and efficiently so athletes can return to work sooner.

Trauma Resilience

Athletes tend to put more stress on certain parts of their bodies. For example, basketball players tend to have more knee and ankle problems due to the nature of the sport. Continual trauma in concentrated areas of the body can lead to lasting damage if not given appropriate time and resources to heal.

CBD has shown promising effects in resisting the long-term impacts of trauma, according to DeRose.

“The US government actually holds a patent—No. 6630507—stating that CBD has powerful effects as an antioxidant and neuroprotectant,” he says. “This can benefit several diseases associated with oxidation, as well as athletes in high contact sports who suffer from repeated head or body trauma. Even the use of CBD in sports massage for enhanced recovery is quickly spreading.”

Stress Relief

Physical repair is essential for athletes, but so is mental and emotional recovery. Stress is an epidemic that affects a high percentage of the population. Athletes experience a great deal of emotional stress when competing in their chosen sports. The pressures to perform in both training and competition quickly takes its toll on these physically hard-working individuals, and it often manifests itself in the form of anxiety and depression.

A 2015 study revealed that athletes were at a higher risk for depression and anxiety than the national average, despite their physical fitness routine that’s designed to reduce stress. Findings showed that as many as one in five athletes are depressed or experience social anxiety on a daily basis. Unfortunately, this often leads to unhealthy coping habits like alcohol use or other risky behaviors.

CBD is a non-addictive, perfectly healthy way to deal with stress in order to restore your mental health. Countless anecdotal and clinical studies have indicated CBD’s ability to relieve stress and improve cognitive function.

Better Sleep

As a result of the obvious stress relief from eating CBD gummies, athletes tend to sleep better. According to the National Federation of Personal Trainers, the primary purpose of sleep is to restore energy supplies that have been depleted throughout the day. Those who work out regularly typically use more energy than those who don’t, which makes a restful night even more important to their physical recovery.

During this rest phase, the body is allowed to perform essential repair work on the muscles and tendons while they’re not in use. As you know, muscles tear as they’re strengthened, and the scar tissue that forms over the tears is stronger than the original tissue.

However, this repair work is delayed every time your sleep is interrupted, whether from restless thoughts or an inability to sleep deeply. If you can’t reach the rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep, the deep part of sleep where dreams occur, your body will not relax enough for this repair work to take over.

One of the best qualities about CBD is its ability to not only help you fall asleep, but also stay asleep. Preliminary and case studies have shown time and again that improved sleep quality is a direct result of taking CBD gummies, which in turn will benefit your ability to recover and feel renewed for tomorrow’s workout.

CBD gummies are easy to purchase and consume in the form of gummies following a workout, promising fantastic health and wellness results. Remember that CBD is not regulated by the FDA, so it’s important to do your research and only purchase gummies from a trusted source. Once in hand, you’ll be grateful for the many, many benefits of this wonder substance for your workout recovery.

