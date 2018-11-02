How cannabis oil can help in treating anxiety

There are over 80 cannabinoid compounds found in the marijuana plant, and cannabidiol (CBD) is just one of them. This plant is becoming also increasingly used for health treatments. THC is considered to be the most psychoactive part of cannabis, and it has been known to trigger anxiety in consumers of high-THC strains. Nevertheless, the presence of CBD is thought to potentially balance out THC, which helps keep a person calm and patient when consuming whole-plant cannabis. Among all the cannabinoids, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the most well-known due to its ability to get someone high, but CBD does not actually produce this effect, which is why CBD oil is becoming increasingly consumed.

Many people also use CBD oil in their cooking. Consumers have argued that cooking with oil can help in improving mental health and reducing symptoms of other ailments. Anxiety is considered as one the most common yet most complicated mental health issues, but could CBD oil really help?

CBD for anxiety

Anxiety affects 18% of the population all over the world. And in response to that, Big Pharma has developed hundreds drugs to treat anxiety, including Prozac and Zoloft. However, in spite of most patients showing incredible improvements, there are many patients who show no favorable improvement when taking these drugs.

When talking about anxiety, it is important to note that there are multiple forms of anxiety, including social anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other, more common kinds of anxiety like insomnia, stress and even a fear of heights. Many people suffering from anxiety disorder are prompted to take medicines which can be extremely addictive and can also make people feel lethargic and groggy. Among the most suggested medicines, Benzos stands out.

Anti-anxiety medications come with their own problems like difficulty driving, hypersensitive response, an inability to concentrate, and having less coordination. However, in contrast to medications like Benzos, CBD oil for anxiety can treat a patient with anxiety symptoms like mood-altering thoughts and insomnia.

How CBD can help in treating anxiety

CBD interacts with the natural endocannabinoid system (ECS) of the body. The ECS is present in each and every cell of your body. Aside from maintaining homeostasis, it also manages appetite, memory, and sleep. One of the prime purposes of the ECS is to recover our body from stress.

CBD interacts with a neurotransmitter known as GABA in our body. This transfers messages from one brain cell to another, most of the time telling you to “stop pushing” so hard. By working with this neurotransmitter, CBD could quieten your sensory system, lessen your anxiety, and also unwind your muscles.

How to use CBD for anxiety

There are a number of ways to take CBD, including finding high-CBD strains of cannabis for smoking or even vaping. These strains include Harlequin, ACDC, and Charlotte’s Web. However, among the best-known approaches for taking this compound is CBD oil, which can be considered the best because it often contains very little THC.

The top CBD oils that can be used for anxiety are:

Pure Kana

These manufacturers produce CBD oil which is mainly used for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

Green Roads World

They customize the oil, helping you find a CBD oil to aid you in the treatment of various medical conditions.

CBD Pure

CBD pure is an online store that provides customers with a variety of sprays and CBD oils.

