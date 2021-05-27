How can I choose the best photography insurance provider? Here are a few key tips for you

For artists to protect their work, time, effort, and finished projects, they need to purchase the correct type of protection to ensure their work is safeguarded. Have you ever had your own artistic creations plagiarized, stolen, or used on another website? You can protect yourself from this happening in the future by purchasing the correct type of legal protection for your art projects and equipment.

Although this may seem unnecessary for small-time artists, you would be surprised at how often plagiarism and stealing content happens, especially in the online world where everything is circulated and digital.

To make a big name for yourself and really break into your field, you need to make sure your art is protected – and we know the best way to do it. Let’s see how you can protect your expensive equipment from potential damage and safeguard your future.

What is photography insurance?

Photography insurance helps photographers protect their work, creations, photography gear, and standing in the photography world. By preventing any stealing of their creations and potential plagiarism issues, along with legal concerns, insurance can help ensure everyone knows what finished work has been created by you.

Along with protecting your work, photography insurance plays a huge part in protecting your equipment. Many photographers, especially nature photographers, have extensive equipment that is quite expensive. To make sure you don’t lose out on thousands of dollars in the case of an accident, you need to purchase photography insurance, so you protect your career and livelihood, learn more about it.

Do I need photography insurance?

When choosing the best photography insurance for you, you might be wondering – do I even need it? Chances are, yes, you do. You might be required by your company, your clients, or your freelancing business to purchase insurance, so your employer or client is not responsible for any damage on the worksite.

Although insurance for your equipment, like cameras and lenses, are not mandatory in most cases, having this insurance can help you avoid having to pay hefty replacement fees. If you are a freelance photographer who can’t afford to pay for a new camera, lenses, or lighting accessories with your pocket money, consider purchasing photography insurance.

What level of photography insurance should I purchase?

Now that you know you need photography insurance, you need to know what level of coverage works best for your career. Everyone is different, with various equipment and job requirements, so everyone’s coverage will differ. The cost of photography insurance can range from as low as around $500 to as high as $100,000, depending on the type and extent of equipment you use for your work.

Conclusion

Photography insurance is an absolute must if you work in the photography industry. To protect your work, artistic creations, and equipment, you need to purchase insurance to protect against accidents or cases of plagiarism. To safeguard your livelihood, make a good name for yourself, and feel confident while on job sites, insurance can help you take your career to the next level.

Story by Brad Bernanke

