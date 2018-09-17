How about that non-ending to the WWE Hell in a Cell main event last night?

Never thought I’d see a Hell in a Cell match end in a no-contest. Not when we’ve had matches that included guys being thrown from the cage to the floor and from the cage to the mat below, among many other things.

I get it, that WWE wants to keep Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman going for a while, possibly all the way to WrestleMania.

But …

Preserving an even slate by having The Shield, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman interfere is an odd move.

You shouldn’t need to book that crazy when you’ve got your champ going against the hottest guy in the company.

I can understand it when you want to keep the heat between A.J. Styles and Samoa Joe, which was done nicely with that schmozz finish, Joe locking Styles in his Coquina Clutch as his shoulders were on the mat, getting counted to three as Styles tapped.

Or having another frustrating end result for Daniel Bryan in his feud with The Miz, this time the shenanigans involving their wives in a mixed-tag match.

And, generally, I like – no, love – the growing use of factions in the storytelling. Shield vs. – OK, Strowman, Zigs and McIntyre need a name, and when they get it, we’ve got us a rivalry that should go on for a while.

How Lesnar fits into all this, no idea. And frankly, I wish WWE would cease inserting him into the mix.

The booking has gotten so much better since we were finally able to move beyond having a very part-time Universal champ.

We don’t need to go back in that direction.

And also: we don’t need WWE throwing us another scrap of The Rock or any other part-timer.

The rosters for both Raw and Smackdown are pretty loaded right now. They just need to be used better.

Column by Chris Graham

