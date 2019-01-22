How a VPN can help any business

Virtual Private Networks create encrypted tunnels which shield confidential data, and apply IP address anonymization, making it almost impossible to tell the identity of internet users.

VPNs are well-known among privacy-conscious web users as a way to evade surveillance and protect against cybercriminals, but take up among businesses is relatively slow. And that’s a worrying issue.

There are plenty of excellent reasons for any business to invest in a VPN, but plenty of companies still feel able to do without. We think that’s a big mistake, so we’ve prepared a quick primer featuring the major benefits a business VPN can bring.

Make remote working 100% secure

Most businesses would prefer to allow employees the flexibility to work from home or other locations outside the office. It’s not just handy for staff who travel to clients. Remote working also allows staff to enjoy a better work-life balance. But it comes with very real security risks.

For instance, workers often use public wifi in comfortable environments like coffee shops or bars. On one level, that’s fine. They will get more done if they feel at ease and comfortable. But public wifi is far from secure.

Wifi is vulnerable to a range of attacks, from router hijacks to man-in-the-middle sniffing expeditions. This is bad news for everyday users checking Facebook on their phones, but it could be disastrous for businesses.

If workers use public wifi to interact with head office, hackers could easily gain access to login details and confidential information. That’s one way to guarantee client data leaks.

However, with a VPN, things are very different. VPNs apply encryption to everything employees do, allowing them to access centralized databases or send work emails without worrying about cybercrime. If your staff work remotely in any capacity, you can’t live without one.

When you choose a provider, go for a reputable company with strong encryption and IP/DNS leak protection. Check out this Avast Secureline VPN review for some pointers, although ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and AstrillVPN should do just as well.

Data protection is good for business

Data protection should always be at the top of a business’ agenda, and a Virtual Private Network can help keep client data safe and sound. In some cases such as the health sector, data protection is legally mandated, but it isn’t really an optional extra for any company which stores client information.

Any leaks can be devastating for business reputation, alienating existing clients and turning off new customers before you get a chance to make sales. At the same time, more people are looking for strong cybersecurity practices when making buying decisions.

In a world where data breaches seem to happen on a weekly basis, companies with documented, effective data protection systems have a huge advantage. VPNs are a core component of these systems, locking down your communications with third parties, and making data theft much harder to execute.

Make international travel easy for your employees

Many businesses rely on sending staff abroad to promote their products or attend industry events. But if you’ve travelled abroad for work, you’ll appreciate that it comes with complications where internet access is concerned.

For instance, some apps that businesses use are geo-restricted in foreign countries, so staff may find that accessing Gmail accounts or social media platforms isn’t possible. And countries like Saudi Arabia or China often put obstacles in the way of web browsers, potentially making it harder to carry out research or stay in touch with HQ.

VPNs make it much simpler to work around these restrictions. They can leap over geo-blockers, ensuring access to email accounts, and good providers give you total freedom to browse any websites, wherever you are. So if you dispatch staff overseas, it makes sense to provide a VPN for them to use.

Additionally, you may even find that booking travel for staff is more affordable with a VPN. Many flight and hotel booking sites use “geo-filters” to optimize their pricing strategies. VPNs can fool them into thinking you are buying from other parts of the world, and this can lead to major savings.

VPNs make economic sense

One of the strongest arguments for implementing a business VPN is that the economics make so much sense. Premium providers provide specialist business packages which work out at a few dollars per month, delivering excellent protection without huge overheads.

Think about the alternatives. If you opt for a bespoke network security solution, you’ll need to bring in more IT staff to secure hardware, you’ll need to commission antivirus and encryption software on your own, and plan to maintain these systems in the future. That’s a lot of work, requires skills that many companies don’t possess, and costs much more than sourcing an off-the-shelf Virtual Private Network.

Take NordVPN for example. One of the best VPNs around, NordVPN hook up businesses with personal advisors, implement centralized billing for multiple accounts, and make license management easy. So organizations can create complex security setups with comparatively little work.

And NordVPN isn’t alone. The VPN sector is full of providers which are geared towards business needs, offering competitive pricing.

Place a VPN at the core of your security strategy

Hopefully, by, now it’s clear that VPNs offer serious benefits to businesses large and small. From protecting client data to enabling stress-free remote working, and making international travel much easier, VPNs are versatile business tools. And they aren’t expensive, either.

So don’t let your security systems fall behind the competition. In a world where poor security can spell business failure, VPNs are something no business should be without.