How a powder supplement can improve your health

Powder supplements are dietary supplements that contain powdered vegetables, fruits, and other plant-based ingredients. They are designed to help you get more nutrients than what is available in your regular diet. They are simple to use as all you have to do sometimes is to mix a recommended quantity of the powder with some water, milk, nut, or protein shake. These greens powder supplements are said to help detoxify, improve mental clarity and energy level, minimize the risk of chronic diseases, lose weight, and support the immune system, among others. In this post, we’ll look at how these powder supplements can improve your overall health. However, before then, let’s look at the common ingredients in these products.

Common ingredients in green powder

Greens powder supplements have a wide range of ingredients. These products have between 20 and 75 various plant-based ingredients, which is a lot. You should note that the exact number of ingredients varies from one brand to another. However, some popular compounds can be found in most of them. Here are some of them:

Digestive Enzymes, including extracts from burdock root and bromelain, and astragalus root powders.

Antioxidant-rich leaves and fruits, such as citrus bioflavonoids and blueberries extract, raspberries, pineapple, goji berries, and moringa.

Mushroom, including extracts from reishi mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and maitake mushroom.

Grasses, such as barley grass, wheatgrass, oat grass, and alfalfa grass.

Probiotic Bacteria, such as lactobacillus acidophilus, and bifidobacterium bifidum.

Prebiotic and fiber, including inulin from artichokes, tapioca starch, and apple fiber.

Leafy Greens, such as spinach and kale.

Seaweed, such as kelp, spirulina, and chlorella.

Natural sweeteners, such as stevia and monk fruit extract

You will find a plethora of greens powder brands on the market. However, you have to be sure that the product you are choosing is green indeed. There are specific requirements that a powder supplement must fulfill to qualify for an all-natural product.

Top things to look for when choosing greens powder

Naturally sweetened

Dairy-free probiotics

Organic and non-GMO

Freeze-dried

You should avoid products that contain soy and grains, fillers, artificial ingredients, added sugar, and chemicals. This means you must always check the labels when purchasing any green supplements.

Health benefits of greens powder supplements

If you are wondering if a powder supplement is the right way to improve your health, this part will convince you. There are many benefits associated with these superfoods but the focus will only be on the scientifically-proven benefits. These include:

Detoxification: powder supplements come with alkaline plant compounds also known as alkalizing greens. These compounds help to increase the pH in the body.

Improved energy level: With a variety of ingredients, such as green tea extracts, you can expect to have improved energy when you use powder supplements. This is due to the natural caffeine compound that is present in the extracts.

Reduced inflammation and oxidative stress: the actions of the plant compounds help to minimize the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Weight loss: powder supplements can control your sugar levels and appetite. This means you will consume less food that adds to your weight and this way, you can lose weight naturally.

Conclusion

Powder supplements can indeed improve your overall health. If you are not getting enough nutrients from your diet, you should consider adding greens powder into your diet plan. However, you should not rely absolutely on these supplements to improve your health. You also have to consider lifestyle changes where necessary. You might want to consider changing your sedentary lifestyle for a more active one. A holistic approach to improving your health is the best way to go.

