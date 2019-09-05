Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day set for Sept. 21
Residents can safely dispose of hazardous household materials from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Augusta County hosts a Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day twice a year, in the spring and fall, for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. The spring event typically occurs in April.
The County accepts the following materials:
- Used oil
- Antifreeze
- Gasoline, kerosene and diesel
- Solvents
- Oil-based paints, stains and polyurethane
- Acids
- Pesticides and herbicides
- Rechargeable batteries
- Automobile batteries
- Small electronics and computers
- CFL and fluorescent bulbs
- Mercury devices
The County does not accept:
- Unlabeled and unknown containers
- Propane tanks
- Large electronics
- Televisions
- Water-based paint
- Household batteries
- Tires
Year-round disposal
The Augusta Regional Landfill accepts certain hazardous waste materials year-round. Those items include used oil, antifreeze, all types of batteries, including household and car (lead-acid) batteries, various types of fuel, and cell phones.
For a complete listing of accepted items at the landfill and where to take them, see the landfill disposal guide.
Questions?
For more information, call 540.245.5700 or visit https://www.acsawater.com/
