Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day set for Sept. 21

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 6:58 pm

Residents can safely dispose of hazardous household materials from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Augusta County hosts a Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day twice a year, in the spring and fall, for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. The spring event typically occurs in April.

The County accepts the following materials:

  • Used oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Gasoline, kerosene and diesel
  • Solvents
  • Oil-based paints, stains and polyurethane
  • Acids
  • Pesticides and herbicides
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Automobile batteries
  • Small electronics and computers
  • CFL and fluorescent bulbs
  • Mercury devices

The County does not accept:

  • Unlabeled and unknown containers
  • Propane tanks
  • Large electronics
  • Televisions
  • Water-based paint
  • Household batteries
  • Tires

Year-round disposal

The Augusta Regional Landfill accepts certain hazardous waste materials year-round. Those items include used oil, antifreeze, all types of batteries, including household and car (lead-acid) batteries, various types of fuel, and cell phones.

For a complete listing of accepted items at the landfill and where to take them, see the landfill disposal guide.

Questions?

For more information, call 540.245.5700 or visit https://www.acsawater.com/cleanups.



