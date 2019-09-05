Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day set for Sept. 21

Residents can safely dispose of hazardous household materials from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Augusta County hosts a Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day twice a year, in the spring and fall, for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. The spring event typically occurs in April.

The County accepts the following materials:

Used oil

Antifreeze

Gasoline, kerosene and diesel

Solvents

Oil-based paints, stains and polyurethane

Acids

Pesticides and herbicides

Rechargeable batteries

Automobile batteries

Small electronics and computers

CFL and fluorescent bulbs

Mercury devices

The County does not accept:

Unlabeled and unknown containers

Propane tanks

Large electronics

Televisions

Water-based paint

Household batteries

Tires

Year-round disposal

The Augusta Regional Landfill accepts certain hazardous waste materials year-round. Those items include used oil, antifreeze, all types of batteries, including household and car (lead-acid) batteries, various types of fuel, and cell phones.

For a complete listing of accepted items at the landfill and where to take them, see the landfill disposal guide.

Questions?

For more information, call 540.245.5700 or visit https://www.acsawater.com/ cleanups.





