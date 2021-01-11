House to take up new articles of impeachment against President Trump

Democrats David Cicilline (RI-01), Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and Ted Lieu (CA-33 have introduced new articles of impeachment against outgoing president Donald Trump.

The articles charge that Trump abused his power and “willfully made statements that encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”

The House is expected to vote on these articles later this week – with Trump’s term as president set to end Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger has signed on as a co-sponsor.

Her office released this statement on the impeachment effort on her behalf on Monday:

“The President of the United States has trafficked in conspiracy theories, lied about the outcome of the election he knows he lost, and incited his supporters to engage in violence and destruction. He willfully brought brutality to the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists invaded the building. I will never forget the experiences of that day, as I was trapped in the House Chamber’s gallery with colleagues and members of the media whose evacuation route had been blocked.

“The memories of climbing over and under the rails as insurrectionists beat on the doors and the sounds of people praying and calling loved ones as we prepared for a potentially horrific confrontation remain fresh in my mind. It was a confrontation that we escaped because of the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who fought the insurrectionists off as they approached, barricaded doors, led them on diversionary chases, and endured brutal beatings at the hands of domestic terrorists.

“The terrorists laid siege on the U.S. Capitol in support of a man who, through his lies and desperate attempts to hold onto power, provoked this violence. The insurrectionists hoisted a flag adorned with this man’s face after lowering the American flag from the Capitol building. As they erected would-be gallows and ran through the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” this same man did nothing to stop the violence, the deaths, the murder of a Capitol Police officer, and the terror that unfolded.

“This man – the President of the United States – incited the insurrection, and he must be held accountable for the gross violation of his oath and the betrayal of his office. If Vice President Pence, a target of this insurrection, will not do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment, then all who hold our oaths to protect this nation dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection.”

Last week, Spanberger called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and made clear that – in the absence of action from the vice president and the Cabinet – Congress would have no choice but to take further action to hold the President accountable and protect the U.S. democratic system.

