House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn endorses Mark Herring for attorney general

Published Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021, 10:36 am

Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn has endorsed Attorney General Mark Herring’s campaign for re-election.

“Mark Herring has been a leader on the issues that matter most,” Filler-Corn said. “Whether its fighting to expand health care access, protecting seniors from fraud, working to reduce gun violence, or working to combat sexual violence on college campuses – we can always count on Mark Herring to stand up and fight for what is right. As someone who has worked closely with him throughout my tenure in the House of Delegates, I am proud to endorse his reelection effort.”

“Speaker Filler-Corn has been a champion for small business owners, criminal justice reform, and strengthening Affordable Care Act protections, and I’m honored to have her support,” Herring said. “With the Speaker as a partner in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to tackle the most pressing issues facing communities throughout the Commonwealth, and continue our work to expand justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.”

Eileen Filler-Corn is the 59th speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, making history as the first woman to serve in that role. She previously served as minority leader, and has represented the 41st District in the Virginia General Assembly since 2010.

